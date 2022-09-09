 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Creighton women's soccer remains unbeaten after defeating Colorado College

Lara Kazandjiian scored the deciding goal early in the second half as the unbeaten Creighton women edged Colorado College 2-1 Friday at Morrison Stadium.

Creighton led most of the first half as Jenny Grissom scored off a rebound after a shot by Hannah Luke 12 minutes into the match.

Colorado College tied it in the 58th minute, but 78 seconds later, Kazandjian scored her first goal as a Bluejay, delivering on a shot from 20 yards out.

Keelan Terrell made five saves for Creighton, which finished its five-game homestand by going 4-0-1.

Creighton next will play at South Dakota State on Sunday.

