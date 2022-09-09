Creighton women's soccer remains unbeaten after defeating Colorado College

Lara Kazandjiian scored the deciding goal early in the second half as the unbeaten Creighton women edged Colorado College 2-1 Friday at Morrison Stadium.

Creighton led most of the first half as Jenny Grissom scored off a rebound after a shot by Hannah Luke 12 minutes into the match.

Colorado College tied it in the 58th minute, but 78 seconds later, Kazandjian scored her first goal as a Bluejay, delivering on a shot from 20 yards out.

Keelan Terrell made five saves for Creighton, which finished its five-game homestand by going 4-0-1.

Creighton next will play at South Dakota State on Sunday.