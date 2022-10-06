Creighton women's soccer settles for draw after St. John's scores in final seconds

NEW YORK — St. John's scored with five seconds left as the Creighton women settled for a 1-1 draw Thursday night.
The Bluejays (6-2-5, 2-2-1 Big East) led nearly the entire second half before Brooke Boyd broke through for the Red Storm.
Creighton got its goal from Abigail Santana less than four minutes after halftime. Maddie Radke delivered a crossing pass that Santana headed in for her third goal this season.
Keelan Terrell, who made three saves, kept the Jays in front with a diving save in the 55th minute. But Creighton surrendered its first goal in three matches in the final seconds.
Creighton returns home to face Villanova at noon Sunday.
Creighton (6-2-5, 2-2-1) .......... 0 1 — 1
At St. John's (5-4-4, 2-1-1) ...... 0 1 — 1
Goals: CU, Santana. SJ, Boyd
