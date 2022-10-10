 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
SOCCER

Creighton women's soccer shuts out St. John's

  • 0

Here is the Creighton women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

The Creighton women continued their roll, blanking Villanova 2-0 Sunday at Morrison Stadium.

The Bluejays (7-2-5, 3-2-1 Big East) outshot the Wildcats 18-3 and took the lead in the 14th minute, when Azumi Manriki collected a loose ball on a corner kick and drilled a shot from 20 yards out.

Lara Kazandjian made it 2-0 early in the second half, when she headed home a crossing pass from Hannah Luke.

Freshman Lisa Hall made her first start in goal and recorded the shutout, making one save.

Creighton is 3-0-1 in its last four league games, outscoring those opponents 7-1. CU is tied for third in Big East with four games left in the regular season. Creighton next plays at Seton Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Villanova (3-6-3, 2-3-0) ......... 0 0—0

People are also reading…

At Creighton (7-2-5, 3-2-1) .... 1 1—2

Goals: CU, Manriki, Kazandjian.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mickey Joseph on NU's win vs. Rutgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert