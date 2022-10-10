Creighton women's soccer shuts out St. John's

The Creighton women continued their roll, blanking Villanova 2-0 Sunday at Morrison Stadium.

The Bluejays (7-2-5, 3-2-1 Big East) outshot the Wildcats 18-3 and took the lead in the 14th minute, when Azumi Manriki collected a loose ball on a corner kick and drilled a shot from 20 yards out.

Lara Kazandjian made it 2-0 early in the second half, when she headed home a crossing pass from Hannah Luke.

Freshman Lisa Hall made her first start in goal and recorded the shutout, making one save.

Creighton is 3-0-1 in its last four league games, outscoring those opponents 7-1. CU is tied for third in Big East with four games left in the regular season. Creighton next plays at Seton Hall at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Villanova (3-6-3, 2-3-0) ......... 0 0—0

At Creighton (7-2-5, 3-2-1) .... 1 1—2

Goals: CU, Manriki, Kazandjian.