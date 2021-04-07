Creighton women's soccer 'on a roll,' can qualify for first conference tourney since 2012

Creighton forward Lea Høiness sprinted down the middle of the field Sunday until her elated teammates wouldn't let her run anymore and she had to join them for hugs and high-fives.

The eventual game-winning goal had just landed in the back of the net.

And when you're rewarded for your hard work, you celebrate accordingly.

These Jays, at least recently, know all about that.

Their 2-1 victory over DePaul on Sunday stretched their Big East winning streak to four consecutive matches — the longest in-league winning streak in 11 years. They've moved into second place in the Big East’s Midwest Division standings and they're on the verge of qualifying for their first conference tournament since 2012.

It's why they spent all those hours on Zoom together in the fall and why they pushed through strenuous workouts during a disjointed preseason. And why they shook off the disappointment of a 2019 campaign where they regularly played hard but fell just short. They were picked to finish last in their division but that didn’t impact their own vision of this team’s potential.

All so they could have moments like Sunday's triumphant scene.