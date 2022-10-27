 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Creighton women's soccer ties Butler to end regular season

  • Updated
  • 0

The Creighton women finished their regular season with a 1-1 draw against Butler on Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

The Bluejays (8-3-7, 4-3-3) and Bulldogs (7-7-4, 4-3-3) entered the match tied for fourth in the Big East standings. Creighton's next game is Sunday in the first round of the conference tournament.

Butler scored its goal 15 minutes into the match and controlled most of the first half. But the Jays tied it seven minutes into the second half, when Aida Kardovic scored on a crossing pass.

Butler (7-7-4, 4-3-3) .............. 1 0—1

At Creighton (8-3-7, 4-3-3) ..... 0 1—1

Goals: BU, Sommer. CU, Kardovic.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

