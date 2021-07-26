After the final buzzer and Creighton’s players shook hands with their opponents, the Bluejays gestured up to the hundreds of CU fans packed at the top of a sparsely filled Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Creighton secured its first Sweet 16 berth since 1974.

But instead of hugging loved ones or high-fiving supporters, the players just waved.

They didn’t get a postgame welcome party in the hotel lobby, they weren’t greeted by adoring fans at the airport and they couldn’t enjoy a week’s worth of victory laps on campus. There was no celebratory postseason banquet, either.

That’s the part of the Jays’ historic NCAA tournament run last spring that still bugs coach Greg McDermott. The players were not able to enjoy the full experience.

“We made the Sweet 16, but it’s different because you didn’t have the hoopla that goes with it,” McDermott said. “That’s part of the fun for (the players), to see the joy that it brings to other people.”

It was the unfortunate reality for nearly all of Creighton’s athletic teams this past year.

The opportunities for personal connections were limited as players and coaches tried to remain isolated and avoid elevating the risk of viral transmission. There were COVID-19 tests, and face masks, and solo meals, and Zoom meetings. Players were quarantined. Schedules disrupted.

Most arenas and stadiums never ended up exceeding 25% capacity — including at the men’s NCAA tournament, where the Jays had their long-awaited breakthrough. CU beat Ohio 72-58 in the second round to secure that Sweet 16 spot.

“What has made Creighton special is that there is a strong, strong connection with our fan base,” McDermott said. “That personal touch is what makes this place pretty cool. The pandemic kind of took that away.”

There is hope for more normalcy this coming season.

Creighton has to proceed without Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen, who’s announced that he’ll retire Aug. 16 after 27 years. Rasmussen has said he thinks he’s leaving Creighton in a good spot.

Still, there were plenty of positive achievements by the Jays in the last year, despite the pandemic challenges.

The volleyball team won its sixth Big East tournament title in seven seasons and secured a ninth straight NCAA tournament appearance. The baseball squad finished second to UConn in the league standings by a few percentage points.

Both soccer teams qualified for their respective four-team Big East tournaments. And the softball squad likely would have, too, had it not been for an ill-timed positive COVID-19 test.

There were milestone seasons for women’s golf and women’s rowing, as well.

But the men’s basketball team had the biggest stage. And it delivered.

The Jays capped a successful two-year run with that long-awaited Sweet 16 appearance.

They began the season as the program with the most NCAA tournament berths since 1999 (12) without a Sweet 16. During that 21-year span, 93 teams had reached the Sweet 16.

The proverbial elephant has left the room now.

Yet, things aren’t that different in Creighton’s practice facility, McDermott said. The Jays, including the best recruiting class in recent program history, are back to work this summer, hoping to put themselves in position to do it again.

“I don’t know that anything’s changed — the approach has been the same,” McDermott said. “The guys that are returning understand what it takes to succeed at that level, and hopefully that message is getting shared to the underclassmen because we have a bunch of them.”

BASEBALL

Record: 24-15, 15-6 Big East (second)

Big East tournament: 1-2

NCAA tournament: Did not qualify

Preseason prediction: Picked second by Big East coaches

Season highlights: Took a series from in-city rival UNO, won 10 straight games midway through the year, went 12-3 at home and rallied with a four-run ninth to beat Seton Hall 8-7 in the opening round of the league tournament.

How it ended: Lost twice on a Saturday in the Big East tournament; the Bluejays managed nine hits and one run in defeats to UConn and Xavier. They hit .201 as a team during their final 11 games.

Standouts: Redshirt freshman outfielder Alan Roden, the Big East freshman of the year, led the team in batting average (.378), home runs (nine), runs (39) and RBIs (47). Sophomore right-hander Dylan Tebrake, Big East pitcher of the year, was the ace, finishing 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA in 72 2/3 innings.

Other award winners: Sophomore reliever Paul Bergstrom (Big East second team), senior third baseman Ryan Mantle (Big East second team), sophomore second baseman Andrew Meggs (Big East second team), senior outfielder Parker Upton (Big East second team)

Trending: Slightly down. The Jays missed back-to-back Big East regular-season crowns by percentage points, ending up second to UConn this past spring. They weren’t in the mix for an NCAA at-large bid at the end, so once they stumbled in the league tournament, it was over. This program is two years removed from a landmark campaign in 2019, when the Jays reached an NCAA regional title game. But they may very well be building up for another special season in 2022. A lot of talent is projected to return.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Record: 22-9, 14-6 Big East (second)

Big East tournament: Lost title game

NCAA tournament: Sweet 16

Preseason prediction: Ranked No. 11 in AP Top 25; picked second by Big East coaches

Season highlights: Defeated No. 5 Villanova 86-70 Feb. 13, spent the entire year ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1985.

How it ended: After knocking off UC Santa Barbara and Ohio in the NCAA tournament bubble in Indianapolis, Creighton matched up against No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. The Jays weren’t able to keep up in an 83-65 loss.

Standout: Big East first-teamer Marcus Zegarowski led the Jays in scoring (15.8), assists (4.3) and 3-point shooting (42.1%). He’s the first player in program history to score 17 points or more in his first three NCAA tournament games.

Other award winners: Senior guard Damien Jefferson (All-Big East second team), senior guard Denzel Mahoney (All-Big East honorable mention), senior guard Mitch Ballock (Big East sportsmanship award)

Trending: Up. The Jays had a major breakthrough in March. The first Sweet 16 run since 1974. They aren’t expected to perform at that level next year, especially with all five starters leaving the program. With that said, though, the dropoff may not be as pronounced. Creighton’s added its best recruiting class in recent history (plus two senior transfers). So maybe CU is back on the upswing sooner than most expect.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Record: 10-12, 6-7 Big East (sixth)

Big East tournament: Reached the semifinal

NCAA tournament: Did not qualify

Preseason prediction: Picked fifth by Big East coaches

Season highlights: Beat in-state rival Nebraska 78-62 for a fifth consecutive victory in the series, won three straight road games in February (including an 83-72 win over No. 19 DePaul) and upset No. 3 seed Seton Hall in the Big East tournament quarterfinal.

How it ended: Senior Tatum Rembao put the Jays ahead with 9.7 seconds to go in the second round of the WNIT. But Northern Iowa answered with the winning layup five seconds later to earn a 64-63 win.

Standout: Temi Carda was the centerpiece of CU’s offense, often playing out of position at point guard due to injuries. Carda averaged 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to earn a spot on the Big East second team.

Other award winners: Forward Emma Ronsiek (Big East all-freshman team)

Trending: Slightly down. They did their best to make the most of a season ravaged by COVID-19. Not only did the Jays have a monthlong pause, they dealt with multiple scheduling disruptions all season. But this is a program that — had the pandemic not canceled the 2020 NCAA tournament — likely would have earned an NCAA berth for the third time in four years. So Creighton will be aiming to return to that level and has several promising youngsters in the program to help get there.

MEN'S SOCCER

Record: 6-6, 5-3 Big East (second in Midwest Division)

Big East tournament: Reached the semifinal

NCAA tournament: Did not qualify

Preseason prediction: Picked second in Big East Midwest Division

Season highlights: Defeated eventual NCAA tournament participant Marquette in the season opener, went 4-1 at home and won a 4-3 match against DePaul to secure a Big East tournament berth

How it ended: The Jays opened the four-team conference tournament against Georgetown, the nation’s No. 2 team, and CU hung tough. But the Hoyas secured the winning goal in the 84th minute to eliminate Creighton with a 1-0 victory.

Standout: Big East offensive player of the year Diego Gutierrez. The senior’s five goals were tied for the fifth in the conference and the forward was one off the league lead in assists (six).

Other award winners: Redshirt freshman forward Duncan McGuire (Big East second team), junior midfielder Callum Watson (Big East second team), junior midfielder Charles Auguste (Big East second team), senior defender Musa Qongo (Big East second team)

Trending: Slightly down. The Jays are five years removed from their last NCAA tournament appearance. This program ranks 14th all time in total NCAA wins (34) and has five College Cup appearances. While CU continues to show signs of progress under coach Johnny Torres (hired in 2019), its standing as one of the sport’s powerhouses isn’t as firm as it used to be.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Record: 4-6, 4-4 Big East (tied for second in Midwest Division)

Big East tournament: Reached the semifinal

NCAA tournament: Did not qualify

Preseason prediction: Picked last in Big East Midwest Division

Season highlights: Won four consecutive conference matches late in the season (the longest in-league winning streak in 11 years) to earn a spot in the Big East tournament for the first time.

How it ended: Forced overtime against No. 10 Georgetown in the conference tournament opener but got whistled for a penalty in the box during the first few moments of the extra period. The Hoyas won the match on a penalty kick for a 2-1 victory.

Standout: Sophomore midfielder Aida Kardovic, a Big East first-team honoree, scored a team-best four goals on the year.

Other award winners: Junior midfielder Ansley Atkinson (Big East second team), sophomore forward Skylar Heinrich (Big East second team), defender Maddie Radke (Big East all-freshman team), Ross Paule (coach of the year)

Trending: Up. Creighton has come close to reaching the Big East tournament before, but in the rescheduled season, the Jays finally cleared that hurdle. You wonder what CU could have done with a full season. Once Creighton’s players found their groove, they’d suddenly reached the end. Can they build off it? They did lose Elkhorn grad Heinrich, who transferred to TCU, but they bring back their other 10 starters.

SOFTBALL

Record: 14-14, 8-7 Big East (fourth)

Big East tournament: Disqualified due to COVID-19 protocols

NCAA tournament: Did not qualify

Preseason prediction: Picked fifth by the Big East coaches

Season highlights: Swept Seton Hall to begin April and won two of three against St. John’s the next weekend; finished above .500 in league play for the first time since joining the Big East.

How it ended: One day before the final regular-season series, the Jays announced that the rest of their season had been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results. That meant no Senior Day and no postseason.

Standout: Ashley Cantu. The senior outfielder was a Big East first-teamer for the second straight season. She ranked fourth in the league in batting average (.402) and led CU with 16 runs.

Other award winners: Sophomore designated player Kailey Wilson (Big East first team)

Trending: Up. Creighton hadn’t quite earned a berth to the conference tournament before the season abruptly ended — the Jays were one win away. Had they picked up that victory, it would have marked the third time they reached the Big East tournament (2014 and 2018). So it was a successful year, though CU didn’t get to finish it.

VOLLEYBALL

Record: 12-4, 7-1 Big East (first in Midwest Division)

Big East tournament: Won the championship

NCAA tournament: Lost in first round

Preseason prediction: Picked first in Big East Midwest Division

Season highlights: Went 4-1 in five-set matches during the regular season, defeated Marquette in four sets in the Big East tournament title game and earned a ninth consecutive NCAA tournament berth

How it ended: Lost a five-set thriller to Morehead State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, which was played in a controlled environment in Omaha. The Jays faced a 2-1 deficit, but the won the fourth game and gave themselves a chance at the end.

Standout: Jaela Zimmerman did it all for the Jays last season, even appearing once as their libero. The junior outside hitter led the team by averaging 3.45 kills per set. She and three others totaled a team-best 15 aces. She also recorded 2.71 digs per set.

Other award winners: Senior middle blocker Naomi Hickman (All-Big East), sophomore outsider hitter Keeley Davis (All-Big East), middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt (Big East all-freshman team)

Trending: Slightly down. The standards for this program are high, so a season without an NCAA tournament run feels a bit incomplete. Creighton also fell out of the Top 25 midway through the season for the first time in five years. It’s still the top program in the Big East, though. And next year, it’ll mix a talented group of returners with the eighth-best recruiting class in the nation. The Jays could have a special season in 2021.

OTHER SPORTS

Cross country: The women finished seventh and the men eighth at the Big East championships. Same as last year (though UConn joined the league and added an additional team to the competitions).

Golf: The women’s team had its best finish in a conference tournament in coach Debbie Conry’s 29 years when they placed third at the Big East championships. Freshman Gabby Tremblay tied for second. The men’s squad placed eighth at its Big East championships, and junior Nate Vontz tied for fifth individually.

Tennis: The men’s and women’s teams lost in the Big East quarterfinal.

Rowing: Placed third at the West Coast Conference championships, the best finish in program history.

