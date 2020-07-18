Creighton year in review: Season left a lot of 'what ifs,' but Jays focus more on journey

If you ask Creighton’s athletic director about the momentous ending to the 2019-20 regular season for the CU men’s hoops team, he’ll tell you to think back on the beginning.

The Jays had an all-league caliber contributor, Martin Krampelj, turn pro late in the offseason recruiting cycle. They lost two more projected rotation players, Jacob Epperson and Davion Mintz, to injury in October. A few more bumps and bruises left Creighton short on bodies for much of the nonconference schedule.

It was not the most ideal set of circumstances to produce a champion.

But those CU players — who ultimately earned a share of a regular season league title in the toughest conference in the country (per NET ratings) — had their minds made up before the adversity hit.

You could see it by the way they carried themselves on and off the floor, Bruce Rasmussen said. And you could see it from Day 1.

“This was a group that came to work every day,” Creighton’s 26-year athletic director said. “You could tell that our kids loved each other and loved the game. They were willing to play a role for the betterment of the team … and they recognized the value of each player.”