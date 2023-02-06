A six-game winning streak has the Creighton men’s basketball team rising in both the NET rankings and NCAA tournament projections.

The NET rankings on the morning of Feb. 6:

Women's teams

» Creighton No. 26

» Nebraska No. 38

» Omaha: No. 261

Men's teams

» Creighton: No. 16

» Nebraska: No. 96

» Omaha: No. 305

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (15-8) are 2-5 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-50 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas) and a top-30 team at home (Xavier). CU is 4-2 in Quadrant 2, 6-1 in Quadrant and 3-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 18 last week and moved up to its highest spot of the year after wins over Georgetown and Villanova.

Nebraska's men (11-13) are 1-10 in Quadrant 1 — the road win over Creighton — 3-3 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 6-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 game left on NU’s schedule appears to be a home game Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Feb. 25. NU was No. 99 last week. The Huskers jumped three spots to 96th after a loss at Illinois and a win over Penn State Sunday.

Omaha’s men (7-18) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1 and 2 combined, 1-3 in Quadrant 3 and 5-6 in Quadrant 4. UNO was No. 300 last week and dropped after losses to St. Thomas and Western Illinois. One of the Mavericks’ wins, over Midland, is not recognized by the NET rankings.

The Bluejay women (16-6) are 4-4 in Quadrant 1 — wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State, Villanova and DePaul — 9-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-1 in Quadrant 3 and 1-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 29 last week and rose three spots after home victories over DePaul and St. John’s.

The Husker women (13-9) are 3-8 in Quadrant 1 — a neutral site win against Mississippi State and road wins at Maryland and Purdue — 2-0 in Quadrant 2, 4-1 in Quadrant 3 and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska was No. 41 last week and moved up three spots after a win over Michigan State.

The Omaha women (11-13) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 — losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri — 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-3 in Quadrant 3 and 7-6 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings. UNO rose three spots from last week, when it was 264th, after road wins over St. Thomas and Western Illinois.

Of the six teams, the Creighton men and women are projected safely into the NCAA tournament. As of Feb. 6, the CU men were projected as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 7 seed as of Feb. 3. Also as of Feb. 3, the Bluejay women are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN. The Nebraska women remain in ESPN’s projected field as a No. 11 seed.

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 5 Indiana; 8 Iowa; 15 Michigan; 16 Ohio State; 17 Maryland; 34 Illinois; 38 Nebraska; 40 Purdue; 49 Michigan State; 86 Penn State; 105 Minnesota; 116 Northwestern; 128 Wisconsin; 146 Rutgers.

Big East women: 2 UConn ; 14 Villanova; 26 Creighton; 46 Marquette; 54 Seton Hall; 57 St. John’s; 70 DePaul; 96 Georgetown; 121 Providence; 129 Butler; 229 Xavier.

Summit women: 50 South Dakota State; 176 North Dakota State; 191 Oral Roberts; 194 North Dakota; 222 South Dakota; 255 Saint Thomas; 261 UNO; 265 Denver; 299 UMKC; 310 Western Illinois

Big Ten men: 4 Purdue; 19 Rutgers; 22 Indiana; 26 Illinois; 28 Maryland; 33 Iowa; 41 Ohio State; 45 Michigan State; 52 Northwestern; 58 Penn State; 68 Michigan; 77 Wisconsin; 96 Nebraska; 235 Minnesota

Big East men: 7 UConn; 14 Marquette; 18 Creighton; 24 Xavier; 36 Providence; 53 Seton Hall; 90 Villanova; 99 St. John’s; 112 Butler; 159 DePaul; 236 Georgetown

Summit men: 38 Oral Roberts; 162 South Dakota State; 204 Saint Thomas; 232 Western Illinois; 244 North Dakota State; 259 UMKC; 275 Denver; 305 UNO; 306 North Dakota; 312 South Dakota

