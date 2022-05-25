Creighton's Alan Roden and Dylan Tebrake named Big East player and pitcher of the year

Creighton's Alan Roden was named the Big East co-player of the year and Dylan Tebrake was selected as the pitcher of the year on Wednesday.

Roden finished the regular season second in the Big East in batting average at .394, led the league in doubles (24) and had a .502 on-base percentage.

The left-handed batter also led the Bluejays in hits (71) and runs (46) and showed his plate discipline as he walked 28 times and struck out seven times.

A year ago, Roden hit .378 with nine homers and 47 RBIs.

For the second straight year, Creighton right-hander Dylan Tebrake was named Big East pitcher of the year.

Tebrake earned this year's honor Wednesday after he finished the regular season second in the league in strikeouts and third in ERA (2.58).

In 2021, Tebrake went 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA, striking out 75 in 72.2 innings.

He upped his strikeout rate this season with 108 in 87.1 innings. Opponents batted .207 during his 16 starts.

His strikeout numbers spiked this month, when he threw back-to-back complete games. On May 6, he struck out a career-high 13 in a 3-1 loss at Connecticut.

A week later at home against Butler, he set a program record with 15 punchouts in a 3-1 win. He retired 21 of the last 23 batters he faced that day.

Tebrake is slated to start Creighton's opener during the Big East tournament against Xavier on Thursday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.