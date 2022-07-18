Creighton's Alan Roden and Dylan TeBrake selected in the MLB draft

Creighton had a pair of players selected during the MLB draft's second day on Monday.

Alan Roden, who was the co-Big East player of the year, was taken in the third round by Toronto, while Dylan Tebrake, the Big East pitcher of the year, was taken in the eighth round by the New York Mets.

Also in the eighth round, Dylan Phillips, a Creighton Prep graduate who played Kansas State, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels.

Roden was the draft's 98th overall pick, making him the highest player drafted since Ed Servais became Creighton's coach in 2004.

Roden hit .387 with 25 doubles, 48 runs scored and 46 RBIs this spring. Tebrake went 8-2 with a 2.71 ERA, striking out 115 batters in 93 innings.

Phillips was a two-way standout for Kansas State as this spring he hit .283 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs, and out of the bullpen, he had eight saves and opponents hit .186 in 20.1 innings.