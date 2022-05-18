Creighton's Alan Roden looking to close out stellar season

Alan Roden couldn't have asked for anything more from his final home series as a Bluejay last weekend.

His team swept Butler. He went 7 of 12. And minutes before being honored during Creighton's Senior Day ceremony Sunday, he scored the winning run on Jack Grace's single in the bottom of the ninth.

Creighton (28-16, 13-5 Big East), in turn, has got everything and more from Roden.

After redshirting in 2019 and having the 2020 season shortened by the pandemic, Roden was a first-team freshman All-American after hitting .378 with nine homers and 47 RBIs in 2021.

This year, he's raised his average to .406 heading into the Jays' final regular-season series, which begins Thursday at Villanova (18-27-1, 8-10).

"That's really hard to do at this time of year. We're 40 games into it, we're one week away from the regular season ending and we still have a guy hitting over .400. That's rare in college baseball now," coach Ed Servais said.

Roden ranks 12th in Division I in batting average, sixth in doubles (22) and seventh in on-base percentage (.514).

"Just try to stay consistent," said Roden, who was the Big East's preseason player of the year. "I try not to pay much to batting averages because it's all about having quality at-bats and helping the team win."

There's another set of numbers that show what makes Roden such a tough out. His walk-to-strikeout ratio is nearly 4-to-1 — he has 27 walks and seven strikeouts. The left-hander's been hit by more pitches (15) and stolen more bases (9) than he's struck out.

"He puts the ball in play, he uses the entire field," Servais said. "He's actually not lifting the ball as much as he did last year, he's flatter to the ball. That's why you see a lot of doubles. His plate discipline is unmatched at this level.

"I wish all our hitters understood that's a big part of being a good hitter, controlling the strike zone."

Roden went through Senior Day ceremonies since he's expected to be taken early during this summer's MLB draft.

But Servais said those pro aspirations have taken a backseat for Roden this spring.

"He's had scouts call him, he's had scouts at every game. A lot of young players, that affects them big time," Servais said. "Not Alan, he just plays. He enjoys playing baseball, he's a great teammate."

Creighton, which snapped a five-game losing streak after sweeping Butler, heads into the Villanova series having secured the second seed for next week's Big East tournament.

Roden said the Jays want to keep building momentum heading into the next week.

"You didn't want to go into the last two weekends losing five in a row, but we are kind of at a turning point in our season," Roden said.

