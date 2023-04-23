Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma has declared for the NBA Draft, he announced on social media Sunday.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore has played two seasons at CU. Kaluma doesn't mention in his post if he's entering the Draft with the intention of retaining his college eligibility.

Kaluma thanked Bluejay coaches, teammates and fans for an "unforgettable two years" in Omaha.

"I am proud of what we accomplished together and will cherish the memories and relationships for a lifetime," Kaluma wrote.

He averaged 11.8 points, six rebounds and 1.6 assists in 37 games this past season, improving from a season ago in each category.

Once a projected first-round pick ahead of a historic season for the Bluejays, Kaluma watched his NBA draft stock fluctuate after spurts of inconsistency. Still, Kaluma showed flashes, including a 27-point outburst versus BYU in December.

Kaluma was one of two late additions to Creighton’s loaded 2021 recruiting class, joining Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander and Mason Miller to form the highest ranked class in program history. A former top-50 prospect, Kaluma became the highest ranked Creighton recruit in the modern era.

