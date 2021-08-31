Creighton's Arthur Kaluma gets kudos from NBA coach for performance with Uganda

KIGALI, Rwanda — Uganda has advanced further in the FIBA AfroBasket tournament than ever before, and Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma is continuing to produce for the senior national team.

The 80-68 win Tuesday over Nigeria, one of the event favorites, advanced Uganda to the tournament's quarterfinals in the knockout phase.

Kaluma had another all-around impact game Tuesday with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He had a dunk, two layups, a made 3-pointer and two free throws.

The 19-year-old has shown his inexperience at times in Rwanda and was again the youngest player on the floor Tuesday. Kaluma committed three turnovers against Nigeria, including one in the closing moments that got him benched as Uganda attempted to put the game away.

But the talented 6-foot-7 forward has started all four games. He's third on the team in minutes with 27.3 per outing. And he's averaging 11.3 points per game.

After Tuesday's performance, Nigeria coach Mike Brown gave Kaluma an impromptu shoutout.