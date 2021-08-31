Creighton's Arthur Kaluma gets kudos from NBA coach for performance with Uganda

KIGALI, Rwanda — Uganda has advanced further in the FIBA AfroBasket tournament than ever before, and Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma is continuing to produce for the senior national team.
The 80-68 win Tuesday over Nigeria, one of the event favorites, advanced Uganda to the tournament's quarterfinals in the knockout phase.
Kaluma had another all-around impact game Tuesday with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He had a dunk, two layups, a made 3-pointer and two free throws.
The 19-year-old has shown his inexperience at times in Rwanda and was again the youngest player on the floor Tuesday. Kaluma committed three turnovers against Nigeria, including one in the closing moments that got him benched as Uganda attempted to put the game away.
But the talented 6-foot-7 forward has started all four games. He's third on the team in minutes with 27.3 per outing. And he's averaging 11.3 points per game.
After Tuesday's performance, Nigeria coach Mike Brown gave Kaluma an impromptu shoutout.
Brown, the former NBA head coach who's currently an associate coach with the Golden State Warriors, was asked by a reporter to name some AfroBasket players with potential to make it to the League. Brown said he wasn't scouting players based on that criteria — he was trying to win games.
But then he mentioned Kaluma.
"The No. 15 for Uganda," Brown said of Kaluma. "He's a really, really good player for a young person. But who knows what's going to happen the next two or three years. If his game develops, he might have a chance."
Kaluma and Uganda will be back in action Thursday when they face Cape Verde.
The AfroBasket tournament, featuring the best national teams in Africa, began with 16 qualified squads and entered the knockout stage this week after three games of pool play. Uganda is now 2-2 in Rwanda. Previously, its only AfroBasket win came in a 15th-place consolation game in 2015.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa