Creighton's Arthur Kaluma helps Uganda basketball to historic win

KIGALI, Rwanda — Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma helped Uganda's senior national team earn a historic win over Cameroon on Friday at the FIBA AfroBasket tournament.

Uganda previously had never won a pool-play game in the group stage of this event, going 0-3 in 2015 and 0-3 in 2017. But in its second of three preliminary-round contests, Uganda got to celebrate a milestone moment with an 80-66 win.

Kaluma played an important role.

He finished with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes of action. The 6-foot-7 forward scored the game's first bucket — a fast-break layup. And he was on the court for the final four minutes of the first half, contributing to Uganda's 10-3 run that stretched its lead to 11 at the break.

That advantage never dropped to single digits.

The win was a bounce-back performance for Uganda, which suffered a 93-55 defeat to Senegal on Wednesday in the first game of this 16-team AfroBasket event. Kaluma had eight points and 11 rebounds in that one.

Pool play continues this weekend. Uganda faces South Sudan at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN Plus.