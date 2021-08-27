Creighton's Arthur Kaluma helps Uganda basketball to historic win

KIGALI, Rwanda — Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma helped Uganda's senior national team earn a historic win over Cameroon on Friday at the FIBA AfroBasket tournament.
Uganda previously had never won a pool-play game in the group stage of this event, going 0-3 in 2015 and 0-3 in 2017. But in its second of three preliminary-round contests, Uganda got to celebrate a milestone moment with an 80-66 win.
Kaluma played an important role.
He finished with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes of action. The 6-foot-7 forward scored the game's first bucket — a fast-break layup. And he was on the court for the final four minutes of the first half, contributing to Uganda's 10-3 run that stretched its lead to 11 at the break.
That advantage never dropped to single digits.
The win was a bounce-back performance for Uganda, which suffered a 93-55 defeat to Senegal on Wednesday in the first game of this 16-team AfroBasket event. Kaluma had eight points and 11 rebounds in that one.
Pool play continues this weekend. Uganda faces South Sudan at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN Plus.
With Friday's win, Uganda will advance to the 12-team knockout phase of the tournament, which begins next week.
