Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (knee) sidelined for Saturday's game at Georgetown

Freshman Arthur Kaluma, who injured his knee Tuesday, will miss Creighton's road game at Georgetown Saturday, leaving the Jays with just nine players available.
Freshman guard Trey Alexander is will start in place of Kaluma. It's Alexander's first career start.
CU was already without three scholarship guys — Shereef Mitchell (injury), Mason Miller (redshirt) and John Christofilis (injury). Walk-on Devin Davis (injury) also will not suit up Saturday.
And now Kaluma's sidelined, too.
Creighton tips off at Georgetown in 30 minutes.— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 12, 2022
The Bluejays will suit up nine players and will be without the following today:
John Christofilis
Devin Davis
Arthur Kaluma
Shereef Mitchell pic.twitter.com/7ZcvZ2Qo0F
The 6-foot-7 wing has started to really find his groove lately, averaging 11.9 points over his last seven games. Kaluma led the Jays with 16 points in their 54-52 win over Butler Tuesday, but he appeared to injure his knee during the second half of that game. He did return, but moved gingerly and ultimately got subbed back out.
It appears likely that Kaluma's going to miss more than just one game. Coach Greg McDermott said on his pre-game radio show on 1620 KOZN that the timetable for Kaluma's recovery is unclear at this point.
"I'm hopeful it's a week or two, not more than that," McDermott said. "Part of it's going to depend on how that knee reacts from the injury that he had."
Kaluma will be missed Saturday. Creighton has relied on his defensive versatility, his rebounding activity and his one-on-one shot-creation all season long. Plus, he's averaged 25.2 minutes per game as part of an eight-man rotation.
Additionally, senior Ryan Hawkins was limited in practice and won't be 100% healthy Saturday. McDermott said Hawkins is dealing with a "pretty significant injury." Sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner is also working his way back from an ankle sprain suffered on Feb. 1.
"We're a little shorthanded," McDermott said on his pre-game show. "Some other guys are going to have to step up."
Saturday will mark the first time all year that the Jays have changed their starting lineup. CU had been the only team in the Big East to use the same starting five since the season began.
The Creighton-Georgetown game is set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The two teams will play against Monday in Omaha.
Here's what the CU lineup will look like Saturday at Georgetown:
Starters
G Ryan Nembhard, 6-0, Fr., 11.2 (ppg)
G Trey Alexander, 6-4, Fr., 5.6
G Alex O'Connell, 6-6, Sr., 12.2
F Ryan Hawkins, 6-7, Sr., 12.7
C Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1, So., 11.0
Bench
G Rati Andronikashvili, 6-4, Fr., 1.7
C KeyShawn Feazell, 6-9, Sr., 3.0
F Modestas Kancleris, 6-9, Fr., 0.4
G Sami Osmani, 6-4, So., 0.0
