Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (knee) sidelined for Saturday's game at Georgetown

Freshman Arthur Kaluma, who injured his knee Tuesday, will miss Creighton's road game at Georgetown Saturday, leaving the Jays with just nine players available.

Freshman guard Trey Alexander is will start in place of Kaluma. It's Alexander's first career start.

CU was already without three scholarship guys — Shereef Mitchell (injury), Mason Miller (redshirt) and John Christofilis (injury). Walk-on Devin Davis (injury) also will not suit up Saturday.

And now Kaluma's sidelined, too.

The 6-foot-7 wing has started to really find his groove lately, averaging 11.9 points over his last seven games. Kaluma led the Jays with 16 points in their 54-52 win over Butler Tuesday, but he appeared to injure his knee during the second half of that game. He did return, but moved gingerly and ultimately got subbed back out.

It appears likely that Kaluma's going to miss more than just one game. Coach Greg McDermott said on his pre-game radio show on 1620 KOZN that the timetable for Kaluma's recovery is unclear at this point.

"I'm hopeful it's a week or two, not more than that," McDermott said. "Part of it's going to depend on how that knee reacts from the injury that he had."