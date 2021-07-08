Creighton's Arthur Kaluma scores 20 points for Uganda in international competition

SALE, Morocco — Creighton freshman Arthur Kaluma made the most of his first appearance with Uganda's national team Thursday, scoring 20 points and grabbing five rebounds in an AfroBasket Championship qualifier game.

Kaluma, 19, was especially impressive down the stretch, helping seal the 77-65 win over Morocco by scoring eight points in the final 2:09.

Uganda's victory qualifies it for the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Championship. That 16-nation event is scheduled to begin in August in Rwanda.

Kaluma played a major role in ensuring Uganda clinched its AfroBasket berth Thursday.

His late scoring run began with a free throw that extended Uganda's lead to seven points with two minutes left. Then as the shot clock was winding down on the next possession, Kaluma got fouled on a leaning one-handed jumper, but he guided it in off the glass anyway with 1:53 left. He pushed the lead to 10 with the ensuing free throw.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward drove and rose up for a right-handed dunk to add to his highlight reel in the closing seconds.