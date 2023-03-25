Using his index finger, Adam Seiko carefully lifted his eyebrow, exposing the ancient battle scar that rests on his left eyelid.
His brother was the culprit.
Now in his fifth season, Seiko was a sophomore at San Diego State then. Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, already 6-foot-6 or so then, was a sophomore in high school.
Seiko remembers having already won two games when the tension reached a boil. The YMCA that served as their stomping grounds back in Texas had seen plenty of war. Perhaps none like this. Seiko drove, and Kaluma headbutted him into stitches and their most memorable battle.
Everywhere Seiko goes, his body will always remind him of the moment Kaluma’s fate in the family took a large leap.
Even if he wanted to forget, fate continues to put his brother back in front of him. Just a year after they met in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament, they’ll meet once again Sunday. Only this isn’t for the rights to shout in triumph at the YMCA.
This matchup is for a shot at the Final Four.
“Just surreal,” Kaluma said moments after Creighton clinched a rematch with SDSU. “It’s a feeling I can’t even describe into words. … Being able to meet my brother so many times in different conferences. Two years in a row is crazy.”
Kaluma doesn’t know what it is.
Between Creighton’s overtime win over the Aztecs last year, to their teams flying to Maui together earlier this season and now meeting for the biggest game of their lives. Kaluma can’t shake Seiko.
“I have no idea, I guess it’s just the bond we have as brothers,” Kaluma said. “We find each other in the same spots.”
These aren’t the days where Seiko wouldn’t even take Kaluma seriously. It’s been a while since Kaluma shot up to tower over his older brother. When Kaluma originally picked up a ball, Seiko would hardly look his way.
“He didn’t play me in 1-on-1 that much because he thought I wasn’t worth his time,” Kaluma said.
As the years passed, Seiko pushed him to his limits, giving his younger brother drills. Kaluma couldn’t dribble well, and as an already advanced 15-year-old, Seiko couldn’t stand the sight of it.
So much so that Seiko even walked out on him before.
“When he first started playing basketball, he wasn’t really in love with it,” Seiko said. “He was kind of playing because I was playing.”
He watched things pick up for Kaluma, sprouting into a grown man’s stature in almost no time. Well before his younger brother beat him for the first time as a high school sophomore, Seiko knew. He was coming.
“The thing about him, he always wants to get better,” Seiko said. “He’s in the gym two, three times a day. This kid is relentless. He doesn’t care, he wants to be the best.”
Seiko has seen Kaluma evolve time and time again. From the kid that was frustrating to watch, to the grown man that toyed with competition when they played together on the Ugandan National team.
The same way Kaluma can't find words when thinking about the two suiting up against each other, Seiko has to pinch himself.
“It was a dream to play against him last year,” Seiko said.
Their parents are doing everything to remain neutral. They haven’t given either sibling a hint of who they’re pulling for. They won’t be in either fan section, ways away from the blue and keeping their distance from the black and red.
But Seiko knows their mother has a soft spot for Kaluma. He claims she was easier on him when they were growing up, showing love to the younger brother.
As Kaluma hoped to plow through Princeton, Seiko waded through a deep Creighton fan section at the KFC Yum! Center, to embrace their parents and peek at the game, even if just for a few minutes.
Kaluma found Seiko after the game. The latter uttered two words: “Be ready.”
“I’m already knowing what we gonna do,” Kaluma said. “We just gotta execute like we did last year.”
