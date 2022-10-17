Creighton's Ava Martin and Kiana Schmitt receive weekly honors

Creighton volleyball's Kiana Schmitt and Ava Martin received Big East weekly honors on Monday.

Schmitt was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week, while Martin was named Big East Freshman of the Week.

The honor was Schmitt's first in her career and Martin's third in the last four weeks.

Schmitt hit .407 and averaged 2.70 kills and a conference-leading 1.80 blocks per set in Creighton's five-set wins over No. 16 Marquette and DePaul last week.

The middle blocker/right side hitter hit .476 and had 11 kills and five blocks in the Jays' win over Marquette on Friday. On Sunday's win over DePaul, she had career-highs with 16 kills and 13 blocks. Her 13 blocks tied a Sokol Arena record for blocks in a match that was set in 2011, and helped Creighton set a school-record with 22 overall. It was the most blocks by any Big East team since 2018.

Schmitt now leads the Big East with 1.33 blocks per set in conference play.

Martin averaged 3.10 kills and 1.40 digs per set while hitting .280 in Creighton's two wins last week.

She set career-highs in the match against Marquette with 18 kills and 12 digs on .381 hitting, earning her first career double-double. She followed that up with 13 kills, two blocks and two digs in the Jays' win over DePaul. She remains the only player in the Big East to rank in the top-nine of both kills per set and hitting percentage in league matches.

Creighton (16-3, 8-0) returns to action this weekend with a match at Villanova on 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a Saturday match at Georgetown at 4 p.m.