Creighton's Ava Martin is adjusting to college volleyball's speed

Ava Martin shrugged a lot and grinned even more.

For all her accomplishments before she arrived at Creighton — first-team high school All-American, top-50 recruit — the freshman outside hitter had arguably played the best volleyball of her career during Wednesday’s quick sweep of Xavier.

Fourteen kills. A .684 hitting percentage — the highest hitting percentage of any Big East hitter in a conference match this year.

“It was a ton of fun obviously, having teammates back me up,” Martin said after the match. “It’s awesome. Yeah! It’s fun.”

“Spoken like a freshman,” CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth quipped. It’s true that freshmen, just getting their feet under them in college, can be a little sheepish when presented with their own good work.

Martin, from Overland Park, Kan., may have to get used to the interviews, though. She’s become an increasingly dangerous outside hitter for an 11-3 Bluejay team that need to take some pressure off of Norah Sis’ iron arm in Big East play. Martin had 10 kills against Georgetown, 11 against Villanova and then 14 against the Musketeers.

All three teams are weaker opponents than Creighton faced for much of nonconference play — Friday’s foe, Butler, also will be — but Martin has rapidly improved, too. Booth pointed to a play in the Xavier win to prove it.

Martin had been set a “tight ball,” Booth said, with Xavier presenting a “massive block.” But the 6-foot Martin hit the ball high, off the hands of Xavier’s blockers, for a kill.

“It’s a ball that, three weeks ago, she would have gotten blocked on,” Booth said. But Martin’s a quick learner, Booth said, and has a good role model in Keeley Davis, who excels at that shot. Sometimes, freshmen need to see their veteran teammates execute tight shots in order see how it’s done.

Martin agreed. The opening month of play has been an education for her, as it often is for most high school stars who are accustomed to blasting through opposing defenses at will. Can’t do that in college, where savvy seniors have seen a hundred outside hitters as skilled at Martin. So freshmen learn strategy — and speed.

“First coming here from club to this, I mean, it was so much faster,” Martin said. “And it was very stressful. But the more I keep playing, I would definitely agree, it’s slowing down. It’s getting a lot — I wouldn’t say easier, but it’s easier to maintain.”

Notes

» Butler (7-7, 1-1) is coming off a four-set loss to Marquette, which along with Creighton are the top two teams in the league. The Bulldogs had two four-set losses to the Bluejays last season.

» Sis leads the Big East in kills per set, Davis is third in the league in service aces per set, while setter Kendra Wait is second in the league in assists per set.