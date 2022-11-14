Creighton's Ava Martin named Big East Freshman of the Week for fourth time

Full press conference with Creighton's Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth and players Jazz Schmidt and Kendra Wait
Creighton's Ava Martin was named the Big East Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season on Monday.
The outside hitter recorded 11 kills, six digs and an ace in the Bluejays' sweep over St. John's.
The Jays (24-3, 16-0 Big East) will be looking for their ninth straight Big East regular-season title as they close the regular-season with a visit to DePaul on Friday at 7 p.m. and Marquette on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (left) and Ava Martin try to block the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ava Martin spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton players try to block a spike during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Allison Whitten bumps the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kendra Wait tips the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks to her players during a timeout during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis (left) and Kiana Schmitt miss a block during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kendra Wait sets the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kirsten Bernthal Booth yells to her players during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kendra Wait (left) and Kiara Reinhardt try to block the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ava Martin spikes the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt celebrates a point during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt celebrates a point during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kendra Wait blocks the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Kendra Wait (left) and Kiara Reinhardt try to block the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis serves the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Allison Whitten digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Ellie Bolton digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis digs the ball during their match against St. John's at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
