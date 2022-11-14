Creighton's Ava Martin named Big East Freshman of the Week for fourth time

Creighton's Ava Martin was named the Big East Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season on Monday.

The outside hitter recorded 11 kills, six digs and an ace in the Bluejays' sweep over St. John's.

The Jays (24-3, 16-0 Big East) will be looking for their ninth straight Big East regular-season title as they close the regular-season with a visit to DePaul on Friday at 7 p.m. and Marquette on Saturday at 6 p.m.