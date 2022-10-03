 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Creighton's Ava Martin named Big East Freshman of the Week

Here is Creighton volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

Creighton volleyball's Ava Martin has been named Big East Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row.

The outside hitter averaged 4.67 kills per set on .581 hitting as the No. 21 Bluejays swept both Xavier and Butler last weekend. She matched her career-high 14 kills in both matches.

Against Xavier, Martin hit a season-high .684, the best by any Big East player in a match with 12 or more kills this season. She now leads the Big East in both kills per set (4.45) and points per set (4.59) while ranking second in hitting percentage (.519) in conference play.

Creighton (12-3, 4-0) returns to action at UConn on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

