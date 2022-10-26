Creighton's Baylor Scheierman named to the Julius Erving Award watch list

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman was named to the watch list for the Julius Erving Award on Wednesday.

Named for hall of famer and 11-time NBA All-Star Julius Erving, the award honors the top small forward in Division I men's basketball.

Scheierman played three seasons at South Dakota State before transferring to Creighton ahead of this season. The Aurora graduate was the Summit League player of the year last season, averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists with the Jackrabbits.

The senior is the first player from Creighton to make the watch list in its nine-year history.