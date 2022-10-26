Creighton's Baylor Scheierman named to the Julius Erving Award watch list

Creighton Men's Basketball Head Coach Greg McDermott- Full Press Conference
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman was named to the watch list for the Julius Erving Award on Wednesday.
Named for hall of famer and 11-time NBA All-Star Julius Erving, the award honors the top small forward in Division I men's basketball.
Scheierman played three seasons at South Dakota State before transferring to Creighton ahead of this season. The Aurora graduate was the Summit League player of the year last season, averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists with the Jackrabbits.
The senior is the first player from Creighton to make the watch list in its nine-year history.
The Creighton women's basketball team shares a light moment before practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery, second from left, talks to Morgan Maly, left, Mallory Brake, third from left, and Kennedy Townsend during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Graduate Assistant Trey Zeigler, left, dribbles towards Trey Alexander during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players and coaches line up during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players warm-up before practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players warm-up before practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell stretches before practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mallory Brake goes for layup during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mason Miller shoots a basket during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman, left, talks with Head Coach Greg McDermott during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Assistant Coach Carli Berger, center, talks to the team as Brittany Harshaw, left, and Lauren Jensen listen during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kennedy Townsend poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Brittany Harshaw poses for a portrait at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman runs during practice at Creighton's Championship Center on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton practices at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Head Coach Jim Flanery, left, and program advisor Connie Yori talk during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Assistant Coach Jordann Reese watches the team practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Molly Mogensen dribbles the ball during practice at Sokol Arena on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
