 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
BASKETBALL

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman named to the Julius Erving Award watch list

  • 0

Creighton Men's Basketball Head Coach Greg McDermott- Full Press Conference

Creighton's Baylor Scheierman was named to the watch list for the Julius Erving Award on Wednesday.

Named for hall of famer and 11-time NBA All-Star Julius Erving, the award honors the top small forward in Division I men's basketball.

Scheierman played three seasons at South Dakota State before transferring to Creighton ahead of this season. The Aurora graduate was the Summit League player of the year last season, averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists with the Jackrabbits.

The senior is the first player from Creighton to make the watch list in its nine-year history.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams hints that she might not stay retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert