Creighton senior Baylor Scheierman was named a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Julius Erving Award on Wednesday.

The award honors the top small forward in Division I men's college basketball.

Scheierman, an Aurora grad, is averaging 13.0 points per game and leads the Bluejays with 8.3 rebounds per game and 57 3-pointers. He is 15th in the nation with 7.39 defensive rebounds per game and 21st with 10 double-doubles. He has the nation's sixth-longest active streak of games with a 3-pointer (33).

Fans vote for their favorite players starting Friday on hoophallawards.com. The fan vote counts as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

No. 23 Creighton returns to action Wednesday at Seton Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Candidates

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Colby Jones, Xavier

* Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2022-23 season

