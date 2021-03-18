Creighton's bullpen depth will be tested during four-game series at Kansas

In the series opener at UNO two weekends ago, Creighton coach Ed Servais was getting ready to use his deep bullpen to make key maneuvers so the Jays could hold on to a lead.

But then sophomore left-hander Paul Bergstrom found his rhythm.

Bergstrom threw three scoreless innings in relief on March 5. He induced two rally-killing ground balls. He allowed two hits.

And during his time on the mound, CU’s offense turned a 4-3 lead into a 10-3 advantage.

“Paul did a great job,” Servais said. “Three innings is asking a lot — and we had (closer John Sakowski) ready — but Paul pitched well.”

Creighton (4-3) is set to return to action when it plays at Kansas (8-6) on Friday. It’s a four-game weekend series. So Bergstrom and the rest of the Jays’ bullpen will be tested.

Servais went into the season hoping that Creighton’s relievers would combine to emerge as one of the team’s strengths. So far, CU's bullpen has recorded a 1.99 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP.