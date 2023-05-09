Creighton junior Cayla Nielsen was a unanimous pick for the All-Big East first team, while senior Kailey Wilson earned second-team honors on Tuesday.
Nielsen led the Bluejays in batting average (.395), slugging percentage (.650), hits (62) and runs scored (43). The Blair graduate's 62 hits are the most by a Creighton player since Ellen Homan had 67 in 2012.
Wilson earned All-Big East recognition for the third time after being a first-team pick in 2021 and 2022. She led Creighton with 11 home runs while hitting .315.
