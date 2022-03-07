Creighton's Cayla Nielsen named Big East softball player of the week

Creighton's Cayla Nielsen was named the Big East softball player of the week after she helped the Bluejays go 3-2 at the Evansville Invitational.
The sophomore from Blair went 9 of 18 at the plate with a homer and four RBIs. She extended her on-base streak to 13 games.
For the season, the centerfielder leads the team in batting average (.389), on-base percentage (.468), hits (21), doubles (5) and runs scored (23).
Creighton (10-7) is scheduled to open Big East play at home Friday against Georgetown.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH