CREIGHTON

Creighton's Cayla Nielsen named Big East softball player of the week

Creighton's Cayla Nielsen was named the Big East softball player of the week after she helped the Bluejays go 3-2 at the Evansville Invitational.

The sophomore from Blair went 9 of 18 at the plate with a homer and four RBIs. She extended her on-base streak to 13 games.

For the season, the centerfielder leads the team in batting average (.389), on-base percentage (.468), hits (21), doubles (5) and runs scored (23).

Creighton (10-7) is scheduled to open Big East play at home Friday against Georgetown.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

