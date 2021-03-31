Creighton's Christian Bishop entering transfer portal

Creighton junior Christian Bishop, a two-year starter at center, announced Wednesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.
Bishop revealed his intentions on Twitter, asking CU fans to respect his decision. He also thanked his family, Bluejay teammates and the program's coaching staff for helping him along the way.
"After coming to a decision with my family, I believe it's best for me to join the transfer portal and explore my opportunities to grow as a player and a person," Bishop wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank all of the Bluejay fans for supporting me and giving me a place to call home."
The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder emerged as a versatile asset on both sides of the ball for the Jays these last two seasons. His ability to run the floor, initiate offense and rise above the rim aided CU's attack. He could put pressure on opposing guards out of ball screen situations defensively, while also helping to protect the rim.
Bishop was asked to play out of position during his time at Creighton, mostly due to injuries. Despite being undersized, though, he found his niche.
Bishop is coming off a year where he recorded the second-best single-season field goal percentage in school history by making a league-best 68.1% of his shots. He ended up averaging 11.0 points and 6.4 rebounds.
He played especially well in Creighton's two NCAA tournament wins, grabbing an event-high 26 rebounds and making 12 of his 15 shots during the first weekend. He became the third CU player ever to record multiple double-doubles in the same NCAA tournament.
But Bishop plans to finish his college career elsewhere.
Bishop, who's from Lee's Summit, Missouri, technically has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining. The NCAA granted all winter sports athletes with an extra year due to the pandemic.
His presence will be difficult for Creighton to replace, certainly.
The Jays are already projected to lose three members of their starting lineup, seniors Mitch Ballock, Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson. Point guard Marcus Zegarowski tweeted Wednesday that he's not entering the transfer portal, but he will have to decide at some point this offseason whether he'll stay in school or turn pro.
So CU could have an entirely new starting five next year.
Creighton is set to return freshman center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who averaged 5.9 points per game as a reserve in 31 games this season. He led all Big East freshmen in blocks (1.2 per game).
But Kalkbrenner's the only scholarship center currently on the roster.
Junior Jacob Epperson, who's battled injuries during his career, announced earlier this month that he plans to retire from the game.
So CU surely will look to add frontline depth via the transfer portal. The Jays were reportedly in the mix for Division II transfer Cam Martin, but the 6-foot-9 big man from Missouri Southern committed to Kansas on Wednesday.
Bishop's the second member of CU's team to enter the transfer portal this week. Sophomore walk-on Jett Canfield announced Tuesday that he's going into the portal, but he did not rule out a return to Creighton.
