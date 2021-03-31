Creighton's Christian Bishop entering transfer portal

Creighton junior Christian Bishop, a two-year starter at center, announced Wednesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Bishop revealed his intentions on Twitter, asking CU fans to respect his decision. He also thanked his family, Bluejay teammates and the program's coaching staff for helping him along the way.

"After coming to a decision with my family, I believe it's best for me to join the transfer portal and explore my opportunities to grow as a player and a person," Bishop wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank all of the Bluejay fans for supporting me and giving me a place to call home."

The 6-foot-7, 240-pounder emerged as a versatile asset on both sides of the ball for the Jays these last two seasons. His ability to run the floor, initiate offense and rise above the rim aided CU's attack. He could put pressure on opposing guards out of ball screen situations defensively, while also helping to protect the rim.

Bishop was asked to play out of position during his time at Creighton, mostly due to injuries. Despite being undersized, though, he found his niche.