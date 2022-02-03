Creighton's confidence from clutch UConn win can carry over to Seton Hall

Creighton freshman Trey Alexander shot a free throw that bounced off the back rim and skipped along the iron before dropping for a miss.
It might have been the only thing Creighton did wrong late as it closed out a 59-55 road win over UConn on Tuesday.
But Alexander wasn't pleased with himself afterward — even though the one that rimmed out was his only miss in six tries at the stripe during the final 41 seconds.
"I was kind of mad I missed that one," Alexander said during a postgame radio interview on 1620 AM KOZN. "Very, very agitated, I'm not going to lie."
There's always something to work on.
But at least in this instance, perhaps the Jays deserve a chance to momentarily relish in the promising aspects of their clinical finish in crunch time. Because they were really good at the end.
UConn missed nine shots in a row late. Credit Creighton for that. There was undersized Arthur Kaluma holding his ground. And Ryan Hawkins providing interior help and stepping out to take away a jump shot. And the guards containing the dribble and making finishes difficult.
The Huskies did find their way to a handful of offensive rebounds, but CU's small-ball lineup (with Ryan Kalkbrenner injured) was always going to be most vulnerable there — and coach Greg McDermott was still pleased with the players' effort on the glass and their commitment to trying to box out.
Creighton did struggle to score. It went more than four minutes down the stretch without a field goal. But every possession followed a similar script. No points, but smart shots and no turnovers.
The Jays kept their poise against UConn's pressure and worked to create a look late in the possession each time. CU didn't attempt a field goal with more than 7 seconds on the shot clock during the game's final five minutes.
And then Alexander finished the game off at the free-throw line. He had the added pressure of three straight one-and-one situations. But he still delivered.
"Really proud of everything (at the end)," McDermott said. "They stuck together and continued to believe in one another. That led us to a really good victory against a great team at a hard place to play."
Now Creighton (13-7, 5-4) has to do it again.
The Jays play at Seton Hall (13-7, 4-6) Friday at 6 p.m. The Pirates are full of veterans who'll likely try to set the tone with toughness and physicality. Like UConn did.
But if Friday's game does come down to the wire, the Jays will be confident they can replicate their strong finish from Tuesday. Creighton is 6-3 in games decided by eight points or less this season.
But the message at this point: Nothing's guaranteed, so keep working.
McDermott said in a video interview Wednesday that the goal is for his players to have a short memory. After losses. And after wins.
How they respond Friday will be telling. The Jays are just 2-4 when coming off a win since December (4-2 after a loss).
"We have to move on to the next," McDermott said.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa