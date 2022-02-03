Creighton's confidence from clutch UConn win can carry over to Seton Hall

Creighton freshman Trey Alexander shot a free throw that bounced off the back rim and skipped along the iron before dropping for a miss.

It might have been the only thing Creighton did wrong late as it closed out a 59-55 road win over UConn on Tuesday.

But Alexander wasn't pleased with himself afterward — even though the one that rimmed out was his only miss in six tries at the stripe during the final 41 seconds.

"I was kind of mad I missed that one," Alexander said during a postgame radio interview on 1620 AM KOZN. "Very, very agitated, I'm not going to lie."

There's always something to work on.

But at least in this instance, perhaps the Jays deserve a chance to momentarily relish in the promising aspects of their clinical finish in crunch time. Because they were really good at the end.

UConn missed nine shots in a row late. Credit Creighton for that. There was undersized Arthur Kaluma holding his ground. And Ryan Hawkins providing interior help and stepping out to take away a jump shot. And the guards containing the dribble and making finishes difficult.