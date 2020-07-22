Creighton's Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney weigh options as NBA draft deadline nears

Creighton’s Damien Jefferson initially had an idea of what basketball’s professional realm might look like for him. Then he picked the brains of representatives from five different sports agencies.
Consider Jefferson enlightened.
“That helped a lot — and I’ve learned a lot,” Jefferson said. “About my time management. About how to talk to people. About understanding the business side of everything.”
He hopes to find out even more over the next couple weeks.
Jefferson, a rising senior at Creighton, declared for the NBA draft in April. He’ll have until Aug. 3 to decide to turn pro or return to school for one more year.
Senior-to-be Denzel Mahoney is in the same position. And both Mahoney and Jefferson have signed on with the same agent, Trinity Best, whose NCAA-certified status allows him to help guide them through the pre-draft process without jeopardizing their college eligibility.
If the veteran 6-foot-5 wings do return to CU, they’d both be key contributors for the Jays next season.
Mahoney scored 12.0 points per game and was the Big East sixth man of the year. Jefferson started all but two of Creighton’s games, averaged a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game and made 59.9% of his shots against conference foes.
But both know there’s uncertainty about the status of college hoops because of the pandemic.
Then again, leagues in the U.S. and abroad are facing similar health and safety concerns, so there may not be many extra roster spots available in professional circles, either.
For now, Jefferson is keeping his options open. As long as he can.
That’s one of the reasons why Best’s agency appealed to him. Their partnership was announced July 10.
“I don’t want to ruin my chances of being able to come back to school,” Jefferson said.
But Jefferson also wants to make the most of the next two weeks.
There are doors that Jefferson can’t open — but Best can. Jefferson hopes the connections will maybe lead to formal interviews with NBA front office personnel or more conversations with professional sources.
“These next couple weeks I’m going to get some more feedback,” Jefferson said.
NBA teams aren’t yet allowed to conduct in-person workouts due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA combine, typically set for May, was canceled and has not been rescheduled. The 2020 NBA draft was moved from June to October. Much of the league’s attention has been on its season restart, which is set for the end of the month in Orlando.
So for college players testing the NBA draft waters — like Mahoney and Jefferson — this hasn't been a traditional pre-draft experience.
That’s unfortunate, according to Jefferson. But he’s tried to use the extra time wisely.
The product of East Chicago, Indiana, has been back home all summer working out with a trainer every day. He’s playing pick-up ball three times a week. He’s focused on shooting mechanics and his ball-handling skills. Defense is a priority for Jefferson, so he’s designed drills to increase mobility.
He’s also had on-court sessions with Eugene German, a 6-foot guard from Gary, Indiana, who just finished up his college career as Northern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer.
“I’ve been putting in a ton of work," Jefferson said. "Just trying to stay focused."
If Jefferson and Mahoney return, the Jays would bring back six of their top eight rotation players from the 2019-20 team. Creighton won a share of the Big East regular-season title last year and finished No. 7 in the final AP Top 25.
All-Big East first-teamer Ty-Shon Alexander, CU's leading scorer, has already announced he’ll forgo his senior season and turn pro. He signed with PROSPORT Management and agent Nate Conley in April.
