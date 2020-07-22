Creighton's Damien Jefferson, Denzel Mahoney weigh options as NBA draft deadline nears

But both know there’s uncertainty about the status of college hoops because of the pandemic.

Then again, leagues in the U.S. and abroad are facing similar health and safety concerns, so there may not be many extra roster spots available in professional circles, either.

For now, Jefferson is keeping his options open. As long as he can.

That’s one of the reasons why Best’s agency appealed to him. Their partnership was announced July 10.

“I don’t want to ruin my chances of being able to come back to school,” Jefferson said.

But Jefferson also wants to make the most of the next two weeks.

There are doors that Jefferson can’t open — but Best can. Jefferson hopes the connections will maybe lead to formal interviews with NBA front office personnel or more conversations with professional sources.

“These next couple weeks I’m going to get some more feedback,” Jefferson said.