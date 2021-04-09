Creighton's Damien Jefferson enters NBA draft

Creighton senior Damien Jefferson has decided to forgo his extra year of eligibility and start his professional basketball career.
Jefferson, a second-team All-Big East honoree last season, announced his decision on Twitter Friday evening, expressing gratitude in a social media message. He thanked God, the entire CU coaching staff, his family, his teammates and the Creighton fans.
"Forever thankful," Jefferson wrote on Twitter.
Jefferson becomes the second Bluejay senior to turn pro this offseason — Denzel Mahoney did the same on Monday.
Both were fifth-year seniors who had experienced a sit-out transfer season. And both declared for the NBA draft last summer but decided to return to school.
So neither decision this week should be viewed as a surprise, even though the NCAA is allowing college basketball seniors the option of using an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
The Jefferson and Mahoney departures do come during a time of considerable transition for Creighton's program, though.
Another starter off last year's NCAA Sweet 16 team, Christian Bishop, already announced that he's entered the transfer portal. Senior Mitch Ballock is graduating and likely turning pro. All-Big East point guard Marcus Zegarowski will have to decide whether he wants to enter the 2021 NBA draft or stay in school.
Additionally, The World-Herald confirmed Friday that assistant coach Paul Lusk will leave the program to take a similar job at Purdue.
So the Jays will look different next year.
They'll certainly miss the impact of Jefferson, who made the most of his final year at CU.
The East Chicago, Indiana, product scored in double figures in 16 of Creighton's 20 regular season Big East games, ending up with a full season average of 11.9 points per game. He ranked seventh in the league in field goal percentage (51.2%) and 10th in steals (1.2 per game).
Among his individual highlights last year was his performance on St. John's on Dec. 17, when he finished two assists shy of a triple-double. Three days later, he forced overtime with a bucket at the buzzer in Creighton's win at UConn.
But beyond the statistics, Jefferson's leadership stood out.
Coach Greg McDermott said last month that Jefferson was the "heart and soul" of the team. Jefferson often provided a spark with his encouraging words and his energy plays.
One of his iconic career moments came during Creighton's 2020 Big East championship run, when Jefferson created a turnover by racing down the court and diving on a loose ball at Seton Hall. The play helped change the momentum of a key road win.
Senior Alex O'Connell joined the team this year and said during a midseason interview that Jefferson's work ethic made an impression on him right away.
"He does some hard-work stuff," O'Connell said. "He’s more like what we call a junkyard dog where I’m from. He’s definitely a guy that if he plays hard, the rest of the guys will follow in those footsteps."
Perhaps O'Connell can help fill that void next year.
He's projected to return to the Jays' roster, along with several other wings — including sophomore Antwann Jones, redshirt freshman Rati Andronikashvili and redshirt freshman Modestas Kancleris. CU's also set to add two 2021 recruits who might compete for playing time at the wing position, John Christofilis and Mason Miller.
The Jays are pursuing other offseason additions within the transfer portal as well.
Forever Thankful 💙 pic.twitter.com/sbisywSuiV— Damien Jefferson (@DJTrey23) April 9, 2021
