Creighton's Damien Jefferson enters NBA draft

Additionally, The World-Herald confirmed Friday that assistant coach Paul Lusk will leave the program to take a similar job at Purdue.

So the Jays will look different next year.

They'll certainly miss the impact of Jefferson, who made the most of his final year at CU.

The East Chicago, Indiana, product scored in double figures in 16 of Creighton's 20 regular season Big East games, ending up with a full season average of 11.9 points per game. He ranked seventh in the league in field goal percentage (51.2%) and 10th in steals (1.2 per game).

Among his individual highlights last year was his performance on St. John's on Dec. 17, when he finished two assists shy of a triple-double. Three days later, he forced overtime with a bucket at the buzzer in Creighton's win at UConn.

But beyond the statistics, Jefferson's leadership stood out.

Coach Greg McDermott said last month that Jefferson was the "heart and soul" of the team. Jefferson often provided a spark with his encouraging words and his energy plays.