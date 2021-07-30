Creighton's Damien Jefferson will play with Sacramento Kings this summer

Ex-Bluejay Damien Jefferson will play this summer with the Sacramento Kings.

Jefferson was not one of the 60 players selected in the NBA draft Thursday, but after it finished teams began scrambling to sign undrafted free agents. Jefferson's deal was announced Friday by Creighton, and now he'll have an opportunity to impress NBA personnel this summer.

The Kings will host the California Classic Summer League on Aug. 3-4 with games against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA Summer League will also take place in Las Vegas from Aug. 8-17 with all 30 teams participating.

Jefferson, a second-team All-Big East pick, averaged 11.9 points per game this past season, scoring in double figures in 16 of Creighton’s 20 regular-season Big East games. He ranked seventh in the league in field goal percentage (51.2%) and 10th in steals (1.2 per game).

Other undrafted Bluejays like Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney have not yet landed with professional clubs. Marcus Zegarowski was selected in the second round Thursday by the Brooklyn Nets.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.