Creighton's Damien Jefferson will reportedly play with Sacramento Kings this summer

Ex-Bluejay Damien Jefferson will play this summer with the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN.

Jefferson was not one of the 60 players selected in the NBA draft Thursday, but after it finished teams began scrambling to sign undrafted free agents. Jefferson's deal was reported Friday morning, and now he'll have an opportunity to impress NBA personnel this summer.

The Kings will host the California Classic Summer League on Aug. 3-4 with games against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA Summer League will also take place in Las Vegas from Aug. 8-17 with all 30 teams participating.

Jefferson, a second-team All-Big East pick, averaged 11.9 points per game this past season, scoring in double figures in 16 of Creighton’s 20 regular-season Big East games. He ranked seventh in the league in field goal percentage (51.2%) and 10th in steals (1.2 per game).