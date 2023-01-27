Creighton's defense could be key in 'really important game' against No. 13 Xavier

Scientists have long studied the idea of the butterfly effect. If for any reason they needed another case to study, they could camp in front of the CHI Health Center Saturday morning.

Few games hold as much significance to Creighton’s fate in the Big East standings than Saturday’s rematch with No. 13 Xavier.

“If we want to get back in the league race, it’s a really important game for us,” coach Greg McDermott said. “This is as important a game as we’ve had in a while around here.”

Since junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner’s return in late December, the Bluejays (12-8, 6-3 Big East) have slowly painted over an early season six-game losing streak. It’s become easier to see the picture of a legitimate Big East contender the way McDermott framed it back in the summer.

Saturday could determine whether that picture holds steady or if it tilts just enough to throw off the room.

While not ideal considering Creighton hasn’t dropped a conference game at the CHI Health Center this season to this point, a loss wouldn’t mean the end of the world for the Jays’ NCAA tournament hopes, with plenty of life left there the remainder of the way.

But it could essentially mean that, barring a UConn-esque meltdown, Xavier’s top slot would become virtually impossible to catch from where CU sits.

A win keeps the Jays firmly in the race.

When the two teams met in Cincinnati just over a couple weeks back, the Jays fell 90-87 by just a single possession.

How does Creighton ensure the best possible chance of winning Saturday?

“Avoid getting into a scoring battle with them,” sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard said. “Try and rely on our defense to get stops, and if we get stops, we know that our offense is going to come together.”

Xavier and CU combined for 177 points at the Cintas Center earlier this month. For nearly the entire first half and for chunks of the second, the game felt similar to an All-Star game. Both sides are among the toughest in the league to contain, but defense appeared optional for much of the first meeting.

It wasn’t until the Jays went cold down the stretch that the Musketeers (17-4, 9-1) escaped with a narrow win late. A few more stops here, some shotmaking there. Looking back on the film, CU openly emphasized the significance in every single possession through the course of the game.

Simply coming back down the floor to trade baskets with Xavier because you know you’re capable of doing so isn’t enough to knock off a top-two Big East offense most days.

“I know that Mac was livid with the way we played that game in terms of defense because he knows we can defend so much better than the way we did at their place,” sophomore guard Trey Alexander said. “The big emphasis is whoever gets the most consecutive stops is gonna be able to win the game.”

In the weeks since, the Jays have grown as a defense, combining a strong effort on both sides of the ball — 23rd in offensive efficiency, 25th in defensive efficiency according to KenPom — to get that much closer to being the elite two-way team McDermott hoped to see ahead of the season.

Between its home win over Providence and the poundings of Butler and St. John’s that followed, it’s been easier to throw around the word that the team has used to describe its defense: Connectivity.

Knowing where their teammates are. Knowing what they can get away with while Kalkbrenner is behind them. Knowing what effort it takes to blow up a teams’ initial actions and throw an opposing offense off.

The level of connectivity CU has displayed in its three-game winning streak is dire to knock off the Big East’s first seed. Kalkbrenner and sophomore Arthur Kaluma will have their hands full with a loaded Musketeer frontcourt. Creighton’s mission will need to begin at the top of the defense.

“Our ball screen coverage, we really made a lot of mistakes in Cincinnati,” McDermott said. “Some blown coverages — times we overhelped, some times we didn’t help enough. We watched that on film the day after. I know the guys were frustrated with our inability to execute some of that.”

Xavier guard Souley Boum — a UTEP transfer — got comfortable down the stretch, causing headaches for the Jays the way he’s done so many teams this season. His ability to manipulate defenses through the pick and roll and his creation in general was on full display.

The Jays can only hope to contain him for the better part of 40 minutes. This time around, they'll be at least a bit more decisive with him and the remainder of Xavier’s lineup.

”The key with him is you gotta be there on the catch,” McDermott said. “He’s so good at scoring. Doesn’t matter if he’s running off a screen or off the dribble. ... We’ve gotta try to make his life as difficult as we can and we’ve gotta make him play on the other end of the floor.”

Between a sold-out crowd for Creighton’s annual Pink Out game and a five-star recruit on hand in Combine Academy wing Trentyn Flowers, the stage is set for a game that could have long term effects on the Big East’s outlook this year.

“For us to get the Big East title and for us to win the regular season title, we feel like this is a very big game for us,” Alexander said. “We’re just trying to win this game and get our name back up there in the top-three.”

