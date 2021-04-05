Creighton's Denzel Mahoney won't return for extra season

The pandemic did prompt the NCAA to pause the eligibility clocks of winter sports athletes. So everyone received an extra year of eligibility, whether they played or not.

But Mahoney won't use it.

Mahoney, who transferred in from Southeast Missouri State, earned All-Big East honorable mention in 2021, one season after being named the league's sixth man of the year. In addition to his scoring load this year, he also averaged 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per night.

Mahoney emerged as Creighton's top perimeter defender, and played an integral role in helping the Jays limit two ball-dominant playmakers in their run to the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 last month.

Coach Greg McDermott often commended Mahoney's willingness to sacrifice during his two-year Creighton career. Mahoney played multiple positions, sometimes even as a center, during CU's Big East championship season in 2020.

He was a full-time contributor on the wing this last season, but even that required an adjustment.

Mahoney said he learned that the hard way at UConn on Dec. 20. He spent that day trying to slow down James Bouknight, who ended up with 40 points in a Creighton overtime win.