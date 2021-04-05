Creighton's Denzel Mahoney won't return for extra season

Creighton senior Denzel Mahoney does not plan to return for an additional season at CU and will look to begin his professional career.
Mahoney, the Jays' second-leading scorer at 12.5 points per game, wrote in a Twitter message Monday that he'll declare for the 2021 NBA draft with hopes of fulfilling a lifelong dream. He thanked God, his family, the CU coaching staff, his teammates and the fans.
The last two seasons were "special," Mahoney wrote, but he's ready to see what's next.
"I am excited to see what is in store for me in this new chapter of my career," Mahoney wrote.
It was an expected decision for the versatile 6-foot-5 guard who considered turning pro last offseason before returning late in the summer for his senior year.
He's the second scholarship player on this past season's Creighton team to leave the program. Junior starter Christian Bishop entered the transfer portal. Walk-on Jett Canfield is considering transferring — he's in the portal but he hasn't ruled out the possibility of coming back.
The Jays are also likely to lose senior starters Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson, who both have pro potential. And point guard Marcus Zegarowski, an All-Big East first-teamer as a junior, will have to decide this offseason whether he'll enter the NBA draft or stay in school for another season.
The pandemic did prompt the NCAA to pause the eligibility clocks of winter sports athletes. So everyone received an extra year of eligibility, whether they played or not.
But Mahoney won't use it.
🙏🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/fcsveQEH8w— Denzel Mahoney (@denzel_mahoney) April 5, 2021
Mahoney, who transferred in from Southeast Missouri State, earned All-Big East honorable mention in 2021, one season after being named the league's sixth man of the year. In addition to his scoring load this year, he also averaged 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per night.
Mahoney emerged as Creighton's top perimeter defender, and played an integral role in helping the Jays limit two ball-dominant playmakers in their run to the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 last month.
Coach Greg McDermott often commended Mahoney's willingness to sacrifice during his two-year Creighton career. Mahoney played multiple positions, sometimes even as a center, during CU's Big East championship season in 2020.
He was a full-time contributor on the wing this last season, but even that required an adjustment.
Mahoney said he learned that the hard way at UConn on Dec. 20. He spent that day trying to slow down James Bouknight, who ended up with 40 points in a Creighton overtime win.
"That was the first time I had run around the whole game and guard a guy who had the ultimate green light," Mahoney said in a recent interview with The World-Herald. "It opened my eyes with how much conditioning it takes, and how much it could impact what I could do on the offensive end. But it doesn't matter to me. As long as we win."
Mahoney shot 38% from 3-point range in Big East play as a junior but dipped down to 32.6% this season.
But his impact defensively made a difference when it mattered most for Creighton.
UC Santa Barbara's JaQuori McLaughlin had 13 points in CU's first-round NCAA tournament win over the Gauchos. Ohio's Jason Preston made just one of his 10 shots and finished with four points during the Jays' second-round win.
"Denzel was terrific in both games, both against McLaughlin and against Jason Preston," McDermott said after the Ohio victory.
Now, the Jays will have to find a way to replace Mahoney.
Senior Alex O'Connell, sophomore Antwann Jones, redshirt freshman Rati Andronikashvili, redshirt freshman Modestas Kancleris, freshman Mason Miller and freshman John Christofilis are among the wings currently projected to be on Creighton's roster next year. CU's also pursuing possible additions within the transfer market.