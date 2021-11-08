Creighton's Diego Gutierrez named Big East offensive player of the year for second straight season

For the second season in a row, Creighton's Diego Gutierrez is the Big East offensive player of the year.

The league announced its end-of-year awards on Monday. And four Bluejays were recognized.

Gutierrez was the only CU player to make the All-Big East first team, but he was a unanimous selection after another impressive season with Creighton.

Last year, the former Ralston High School standout ranked fifth in goals (five) and second in assists (six) in the league. This season, he was a go-to creator once again. He led the conference in goals (nine) and assists (six) — he either scored or assisted on 11 of the Jays' last 16 goals since Oct. 13.

Gutierrez is the first Creighton player to be named Big East offensive player in back-to-back season since Fabian Herbers (2014 and 2015).

Also honored on Monday were senior midfielder Callum Watson (All-Big East second team), senior midfielder Charles Auguste (All-Big East third team) and senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse (All-Big East third team).