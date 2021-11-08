 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton's Diego Gutierrez named Big East offensive player of the year for second straight season
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Creighton's Diego Gutierrez named Big East offensive player of the year for second straight season

Diego Gutierrez

Diego Gutierrez is the first Creighton player to be named Big East offensive player in back-to-back season since Fabian Herbers (2014 and 2015).

 EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jon Nyatawa previews the Jays' season opener and makes a few predictions.

For the second season in a row, Creighton's Diego Gutierrez is the Big East offensive player of the year.

The league announced its end-of-year awards on Monday. And four Bluejays were recognized.

Gutierrez was the only CU player to make the All-Big East first team, but he was a unanimous selection after another impressive season with Creighton.

Last year, the former Ralston High School standout ranked fifth in goals (five) and second in assists (six) in the league. This season, he was a go-to creator once again. He led the conference in goals (nine) and assists (six) — he either scored or assisted on 11 of the Jays' last 16 goals since Oct. 13.

Gutierrez is the first Creighton player to be named Big East offensive player in back-to-back season since Fabian Herbers (2014 and 2015).

Also honored on Monday were senior midfielder Callum Watson (All-Big East second team), senior midfielder Charles Auguste (All-Big East third team) and senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse (All-Big East third team).

The Jays finished the regular season tied for fourth place in the Big East standings after they went 5-0-1 down the stretch. They lost in the quarterfinals of the league tournament Saturday. But they do still have a shot at an NCAA at-large bid. The 48-team field will be announced Monday.

The head coaches of Creighton athletics

1 of 12

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert