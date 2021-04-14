Creighton's Diego Gutierrez named Big East offensive player of the year

Creighton senior Diego Gutierrez won the Big East's offensive player of the year award, and several other Bluejays were honored for the season-long performances.

Gutierrez led CU with five goals during this shortened campaign — and his six assists are more than any other player in the league. The Ralston grad who played at UNO before transferring to Creighton also earned a spot on the All-Big East first team in his debut season with the Jays.

Junior midfielder Charles Auguste, redshirt freshman forward Duncan McGuire, senior defender Musa Qongo and junior midfielder Callum Watson were all named to the all-conference second team.

Gutierrez may have been the headliner but the collaborative Jays were boosted by their diverse scoring attack throughout the season, according to CU coach Johnny Torres. They've gotten goals from 12 different players.

"We've grown nicely and we've gelled nicely," Torres said Tuesday before the awards were announced. "We want to be an attacking minded team. We want to be an exciting team to watch. I think our guys are up for getting numbers forward to try to create opportunities for each other."

Creighton (6-5, 5-3) will need to be at its best Thursday.