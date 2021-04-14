Creighton's Diego Gutierrez named Big East offensive player of the year

Creighton senior Diego Gutierrez won the Big East's offensive player of the year award, and several other Bluejays were honored for the season-long performances.
Gutierrez led CU with five goals during this shortened campaign — and his six assists are more than any other player in the league. The Ralston grad who played at UNO before transferring to Creighton also earned a spot on the All-Big East first team in his debut season with the Jays.
Junior midfielder Charles Auguste, redshirt freshman forward Duncan McGuire, senior defender Musa Qongo and junior midfielder Callum Watson were all named to the all-conference second team.
Gutierrez may have been the headliner but the collaborative Jays were boosted by their diverse scoring attack throughout the season, according to CU coach Johnny Torres. They've gotten goals from 12 different players.
"We've grown nicely and we've gelled nicely," Torres said Tuesday before the awards were announced. "We want to be an attacking minded team. We want to be an exciting team to watch. I think our guys are up for getting numbers forward to try to create opportunities for each other."
Creighton (6-5, 5-3) will need to be at its best Thursday.
The Jays qualified for the four-team Big East tournament — but they have to open at No. 2 Georgetown (7-0-2, 7-0-2) in the semifinal round.
The Hoyas won the 2019 national title. They've claimed the league tournament crown three years in a row. They're riding a 26-match unbeaten streak dating back to September 2019.
But Torres said his players are ready to embrace the challenge.
"Why not come out and try to measure yourself against one of the best teams in the country?" Torres said. "I think the guys are excited. We're definitely going to go out and put our best foot forward."
Creighton's never won the Big East tournament, but it's finished second twice (in 2015 and 2016).
CU and Georgetown are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. Thursday. The match will be carried on the Big East Digital Network. The winner will advance to the title game and face either No. 17 Marquette or Seton Hall.