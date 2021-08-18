Creighton's Diego Gutierrez named Big East preseason co-offensive player of the year

The Creighton men's soccer team was picked to finish third in the Big East preseason poll and the league coaches named CU senior Diego Gutierrez a preseason co-offensive player of the year.

The Jays are coming off a spring season where they reached the four-team league tournament, but failed to reach the NCAA tournament. Gutierrez was last season's Big East offensive player of the year, scoring five goals and assisting on six more.

Creighton returns all 22 letterwinners from that 2020 squad.

The Jays were picked to finish behind No. 5 Georgetown and No. 10 Seton Hall in that preseason poll released Wednesday. But they were slotted ahead of Providence and No. 19 Marquette.

CU is scheduled to play one more exhibition game against Bradley on Friday at Morrison Stadium. The regular season opens with a Creighton-Tulsa match in Omaha on Aug. 26.

