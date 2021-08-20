Creighton's Diego Gutierrez records hat trick in Jays' exhibition win over Bradley

Creighton senior Diego Gutierrez recorded a hat trick to lead the Jays to a 4-2 win over Bradley in an exhibition match Friday at Morrison Stadium.

Gutierrez scored twice in the first half and once in the second. He also added an assist.

The teams had to wait out the inclement weather Friday — there was an hour and 40-minute delay after the action got halted in the 14th minute. But CU gained control soon after play resumed.

Gutierrez maneuvered through the Bradley defense and scored an unassisted goal to make it 1-0 in the 27th minute. After the Bears evened the score at 1-1, Gutierrez blasted an angled shot into the back of the net in the 41st minute. Sophomore midfielder Mark O'Neill, who headed in CU's third goal just before halftime, made the pass to set up Gutierrez for a score in the 57th minute.

Friday marked the final preseason outing for the Jays, who'll open their regular season with a home match against Tulsa on Thursday.

