Creighton's Diego Gutierrez scores game-winning goal against UNO, his former team

The decisive goal came when Gutierrez sprinted by a defender along the left sideline, side-stepped another Maverick in the box and poked a shot over the head of the keeper for his third score of the year.

Gutierrez turned and ran toward the sideline, twirling his right index finger in the air. His teammates eventually chased him down for hugs.

"Guti's electrifying," CU coach Johnny Torres said. "He's a guy that can unbalance a defense on his own. I thought he did a good job of taking his opportunity and finishing it off."

Creighton (2-4-1) did have to hold on from there — it used a poised back-line and four well-timed saves from keeper Paul Kruse to do that.

Perhaps UNO's best chance to equalize came in the 71st minute when sophomore Kengi Mboma Dem blasted a 20-yard free kick around the wall and toward the right corner of the goal, forcing a save from Kruse.

The senior goalkeeper couldn't catch it cleanly so he intentionally tried to punch away the shot. The ricocheted ball bounced right to the feet of senior defender Stevie Siy — Kruse kick-saved his one-timed shot from 6 yards out.

"He saved us," Gutierrez said of Kruse.