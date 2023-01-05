Creighton's Duncan McGuire led the nation in goals. Now he might win college soccer's top award

Duncan McGuire was unmatched when it came to goal scoring this fall.

"It's an unbelievable year for one of the best scorers in the country," Creighton men's soccer coach Johnny Torres said of his junior forward. "The output he's produced for us, any team in the country would love to have that right now. He's proven he's one of the best scorers in the country."

Torres spoke those words when McGuire was named the Big East offensive player of the year in early November. And some of McGuire's best work in 2022 was still to come.

The Omaha Creighton Prep graduate had a phenomenal postseason when he scored 10 goals in eight games as he led the Bluejays to the NCAA College Cup for the first time since 2012.

That helped him become one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, given annually to NCAA Division I's top soccer player. McGuire and Torres will be in St. Louis for the trophy announcement, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday.​

The other finalists are Levonte Johnson of Syracuse and Peter Stroud of Duke.

Johnson scored 11 goals and had six assists in helping Syracuse win its first NCAA championship. In the semifinals, Johnson scored in the 86th minute to provide a 3-2 win over Creighton. Johnson led the nation with eight match-winning goals.

Stroud, a midfielder, had two goals and five assists for Duke as he became the first player in win ACC midfielder of the year in back-to-back seasons.

McGuire scored one goal last season before becoming the nation's leader in goals (23) and points (50). Only one other Division I player scored more than 14 goals this season.

"My confidence stems from my teammates," McGuire said during the postseason run. "If I miss a few chances and I'm not playing well, they're believing in me and telling me I'll get the next one."

McGuire set a single-season program record for goals as he scored in 16 of Creighton's 24 games.

"That guy never stops amazing me," Torres said after McGuire scored six goals in three league tournament games as CU won the Big East tournament for the first time. "He's just got this unbelievable drive to continue to get better, continue to want to be successful."

Just before Christmas, McGuire was the sixth overall pick in the MLS Super Draft as he was selected by Orlando City.

Creighton has has one previous MAC and Hermann Award winner — Torres, who won each award in 1997. The two awards merged in 2002.​

Photos: Creighton men's soccer wins in NCAA first round over Missouri State