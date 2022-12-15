 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
alert topical

Creighton's Duncan McGuire named a finalist for Mac Hermann Trophy Award

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Creighton's Duncan McGuire was named one of the three finalists for the Mac Hermann Trophy Award on Thursday.

The award is the highest individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer. The winner will be announced at the MAC Hermann Trophy banquet, which will be held on Jan. 6 in St. Louis.

McGuire, the Big East Offensive Player of the Year, has tied Creighton's single-season record with 23 goals, which leads the nation. He is also the nationally leader in points with 50.

The junior forward also was been named the National Player of the Week twice this season, once each by the United Soccer Coaches Association and College Soccer News. He earned the Most Outstanding Offensive Player award at the Big East tournament after tying a conference tournament record with six goals in three matches. 

Creighton (13-5-6, 3-3-4 Big East) has had one previous MAC and Hermann Award winner — current CU coach Johnny Torres won both in 1997. The two awards merged in 2002.

People are also reading…

The Bluejays' season came to end in the College Cup with a semifinal loss to eventual national champion Syracuse. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert