Creighton's Duncan McGuire named a finalist for Mac Hermann Trophy Award

Creighton's Duncan McGuire was named one of the three finalists for the Mac Hermann Trophy Award on Thursday.

The award is the highest individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer. The winner will be announced at the MAC Hermann Trophy banquet, which will be held on Jan. 6 in St. Louis.

McGuire, the Big East Offensive Player of the Year, has tied Creighton's single-season record with 23 goals, which leads the nation. He is also the nationally leader in points with 50.

The junior forward also was been named the National Player of the Week twice this season, once each by the United Soccer Coaches Association and College Soccer News. He earned the Most Outstanding Offensive Player award at the Big East tournament after tying a conference tournament record with six goals in three matches.

Creighton (13-5-6, 3-3-4 Big East) has had one previous MAC and Hermann Award winner — current CU coach Johnny Torres won both in 1997. The two awards merged in 2002.

The Bluejays' season came to end in the College Cup with a semifinal loss to eventual national champion Syracuse.

