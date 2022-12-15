Creighton's Duncan McGuire named a finalist for Mac Hermann Trophy Award

Creighton's Duncan McGuire was named one of the three finalists for the Mac Hermann Trophy Award on Thursday.
The award is the highest individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer. The winner will be announced at the MAC Hermann Trophy banquet, which will be held on Jan. 6 in St. Louis.
McGuire, the Big East Offensive Player of the Year, has tied Creighton's single-season record with 23 goals, which leads the nation. He is also the nationally leader in points with 50.
The junior forward also was been named the National Player of the Week twice this season, once each by the United Soccer Coaches Association and College Soccer News. He earned the Most Outstanding Offensive Player award at the Big East tournament after tying a conference tournament record with six goals in three matches.
Creighton (13-5-6, 3-3-4 Big East) has had one previous MAC and Hermann Award winner — current CU coach Johnny Torres won both in 1997. The two awards merged in 2002.
The Bluejays' season came to end in the College Cup with a semifinal loss to eventual national champion Syracuse.
Photos: Creighton men's soccer wins in NCAA first round over Missouri State
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) controls the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) controls the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mark O'Neill (23) and Missouri State's James Jennings (21) go up for the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Creighton women's soccer team watch the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Johnny Torres calls out to his team in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) fights for the ball between Missouri State's Michael Peck (5) and Javier Martin gil (2) in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Alejandro Maillet (17) heads the ball in the net past Missouri State's Harry Townsend (1) and Javier Martin gil (2) for the Bluejays' second goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players and fans celebrate the game-winning goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton law students Adrian Pascotto, left, and Stephanie Oliver celebrate the Bluejays' game-winning goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Alejandro Maillet (17) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Missouri State's Harry Townsend (1) makes a save in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) talks with an official as teammate Jake Ashford (25) comes to pull him back in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Missouri State's Kian Yari (8) stretches out for the ball as Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) comes up in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Giorgio Probo (27) controls the ball between Missouri State's Adrian Barosen (16) and Kian Yari (8) in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Missouri State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jake Ashford (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the Bluejays' first goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Missouri State's Aadne Bruseth (7) controls the ball as Creighton's Callum Watson (14) runs up behind him in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ben Foulks (15) controls the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Paul Kruse (1) makes a save in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Callum Watson (14) moves with the ball between Missouri State's Lorenzo Dentale (6), Aadne Bruseth (7) and Ollie Bate (18) in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) celebrates his team's victory following the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
