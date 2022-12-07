Creighton's Duncan McGuire named a semifinalist for Mac Hermann Trophy Award

Creighton's Duncan McGuire was named one of the 15 semifinalists for the Mac Hermann Trophy Award on Wednesday.

The award is the highest individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer.

McGuire, the Big East Offensive Player of the Year, has tied Creighton's single-season record with 22 goals, which leads the nation.

The junior forward also was been named the National Player of the Week twice this season, once each by the United Soccer Coaches Association and College Soccer News. He earned the Most Outstanding Offensive Player award at the Big East tournament after tying a conference tournament record with six goals in three matches.

Creighton has had one previous MAC and Hermann Award winner — current CU coach Johnny Torres won both in 1997. The two awards merged in 2002.

The Bluejays' NCAA tournament run continues in the College Cup. The Jays will take on No. 3 Syracuse Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.