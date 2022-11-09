Creighton's Duncan McGuire named Big East Offensive Player of the Year

Duncan McGuire was named the Big East Offensive Player of the Year as seven Creighton men's soccer players received All-Big East honors on Wednesday.

Joining McGuire on the All-Big East first team were midfielder Charles Auguste and defender Owen O'Malley. Jackson Castro was named to the second team, while Paul Kruse, Giorgio Probo and Callum Watson were named to the third team.

McGuire enters the Big East semifinals as the conference leader in goals (14), points (30), goals per game (0.82) and points per game (1.76). He was named the National Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches Association earlier this season.

This marks the third straight year one of Johnny Torres' forwards has been elected Big East Offensive Player of the Year after Diego Gutierrez won the title in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021. A Jay has been named seven times since Creighton joined the conference.

The Jays next face No. 2 Seton Hall in the Big East semifinals Thursday at 3 p.m.