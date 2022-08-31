Creighton's Duncan McGuire named national player of the week

Duncan McGuire scored a total of five goals in his first two years with Creighton's soccer team.

McGuire scored five more in the first two games this season, and the Omaha Creighton Prep graduate continues to be recognized for that sizzling start.

McGuire was named the national player of the week by the United Soccer Coaches Association on Wednesday. A day earlier, TopDrawer Soccer tabbed him its national player of the week. The junior leads Division I in points (11) and goals scored.

"He's developed nicely. He's got a lot of tools. He's got speed, he's got size, he's got power and he's a pretty good finisher," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. "He's a hungry kid. He wants to learn, he wants to get better every single day."

McGuire became the first Bluejay to record a hat trick since 2016 during last Thursday's opener against Oakland. McGuire also had an assist in that win as he set a Morrison Stadium record for points in a game with seven.

McGuire then scored a pair of goals 48 seconds apart in a 6-1 win over Rutgers.

Torres is happy for McGuire considering he started attending Creighton soccer camps when he was young and has followed the Bluejays ever since.

"It's special to have Duncan be a part of our program and be successful and represent our city the way he's doing," Torres said.

Creighton, which climbed to No. 7 in this week's national poll. returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Saint Louis. The Billikens handed the Jays a 4-0 loss last August.