Creighton's Duncan McGuire named national player of the week

Duncan McGuire scored a total of five goals in his first two years with Creighton's soccer team.
McGuire scored five more in the first two games this season, and the Omaha Creighton Prep graduate continues to be recognized for that sizzling start.
McGuire was named the national player of the week by the United Soccer Coaches Association on Wednesday. A day earlier, TopDrawer Soccer tabbed him its national player of the week. The junior leads Division I in points (11) and goals scored.
"He's developed nicely. He's got a lot of tools. He's got speed, he's got size, he's got power and he's a pretty good finisher," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. "He's a hungry kid. He wants to learn, he wants to get better every single day."
Creighton's Duncan McGuire was named the national player of the week by the United Soccer Coaches Association on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
McGuire became the first Bluejay to record a hat trick since 2016 during last Thursday's opener against Oakland. McGuire also had an assist in that win as he set a Morrison Stadium record for points in a game with seven.
McGuire then scored a pair of goals 48 seconds apart in a 6-1 win over Rutgers.
Torres is happy for McGuire considering he started attending Creighton soccer camps when he was young and has followed the Bluejays ever since.
"It's special to have Duncan be a part of our program and be successful and represent our city the way he's doing," Torres said.
Creighton, which climbed to No. 7 in this week's national poll. returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Saint Louis. The Billikens handed the Jays a 4-0 loss last August.
Photos: Creighton soccer home openers
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Alyssa Judkins (14) against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) battles Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins (14) celebrates a goal with teammates during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Greta Betz kicks the ball past Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins collides with Kansas City Emma Wilson during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Juelle Love dribbles the ball against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) collides with Kansas CityÕs Anna Jennings as they head the ball during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) tracks the ball against Kansas CityÕs Emma Byrne during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Ross Paule talks with players during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) kicks a goal past Oakland’s Finn Jurak during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Miguel Ventura kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Duncan McGuire (13) against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Noah Bickford (8) dribbles the ball against Creighton’s Giorgio Probo (27) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Dominic Briggs kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Finn Jurak dives to block a kick from Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Duncan McGuire (13) dribbles the ball past Oakland’s Micah Sonnenberg (3) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley celebrates his goal against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley dribbles the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
