Creighton's Duncan McGuire named National Player of the Week

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

After opening the season with a National Player of the Week honors, Creighton's Duncan McGuire has now closed the 2022 season the same way, being named the National Player of the Week by College Sports News on Monday and claiming a spot on NCAA.com's Top XI on Tuesday.

The forward also recently earned the Big East men's soccer tournament Most Outstanding Offensive Player award after tying a conference tournament record with six goals in three matches. He was also named the Big East Offensive Player of the Year.

He also leads the nation in goals scored (19), goals per game (1.00), points (40) and points per game (2.11). 

Creighton men's soccer returns to action Thursday at 4 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Jays host former Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State.

