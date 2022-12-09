 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton's Duncan McGuire named second team All-American

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton's Johnny Torres on the "closeness" of their team

Creighton men's soccer forward Duncan McGuire was named a second team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association on Friday.

The honor follows McGuire being named a semifinalist for the Mac Hermann Trophy Award earlier this week.

The junior forward, who is recognized as the Big East Offensive Player of the Year, has tied Creighton's single-season record with 22 goals, which leads the nation.

He has earned National Player of the Week honors twice this season, once each by the United Soccer Coaches Association and College Soccer News. He was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player award at the Big East tournament after tying a conference tournament record with six goals in three matches.

The Bluejays' NCAA tournament run continues in the College Cup. The Jays will take on No. 3 Syracuse Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

