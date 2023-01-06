Creighton's Duncan McGuire wins the MAC Hermann Trophy

Duncan McGuire joined his coach in an elite club Friday night.

McGuire was named the winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy, given to the top soccer player in NCAA Division I. McGuire is the second Creighton player ever to receive the award, with the other being coach Johnny Torres, who won the honor in 1997.

McGuire received the award at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. The other finalists were Levonte Johnson of NCAA champion Syracuse and Peter Stroud of Duke.

​McGuire easily was the NCAA leader in goals with 23 and points with 50 this season. The Creighton Prep graduate had scored one goal in 2021 before bursting into the spotlight this fall.

He scored five goals in Creighton's first two games and had 13 by the end of the regular season. He would add six more in the Big East tournament while being named that event's Most Outstanding Player, then he tacked on four more in the NCAA tournament as the Bluejays reached the semifinals.

McGuire set the single-season program record for goals as he scored in 16 of Creighton's 24 games. Only one other Division I player scored more than 14 goals this season.

Following his breakthrough season, McGuire was selected by Orlando City as the sixth overall pick in the MLS Super Draft.

