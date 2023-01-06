Creighton's Duncan McGuire wins the MAC Hermann Trophy

Duncan McGuire joined his coach in an elite club Friday night.
McGuire was named the winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy, given to the top soccer player in NCAA Division I. McGuire is the second Creighton player ever to receive the award, with the other being coach Johnny Torres, who won the honor in 1997.
McGuire received the award at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. The other finalists were Levonte Johnson of NCAA champion Syracuse and Peter Stroud of Duke.
McGuire easily was the NCAA leader in goals with 23 and points with 50 this season. The Creighton Prep graduate had scored one goal in 2021 before bursting into the spotlight this fall.
He scored five goals in Creighton's first two games and had 13 by the end of the regular season. He would add six more in the Big East tournament while being named that event's Most Outstanding Player, then he tacked on four more in the NCAA tournament as the Bluejays reached the semifinals.
McGuire set the single-season program record for goals as he scored in 16 of Creighton's 24 games. Only one other Division I player scored more than 14 goals this season.
Following his breakthrough season, McGuire was selected by Orlando City as the sixth overall pick in the MLS Super Draft.
Photos: Creighton men's soccer wins in NCAA first round over Missouri State
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) controls the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) controls the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mark O'Neill (23) and Missouri State's James Jennings (21) go up for the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Creighton women's soccer team watch the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Johnny Torres calls out to his team in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) fights for the ball between Missouri State's Michael Peck (5) and Javier Martin gil (2) in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Alejandro Maillet (17) heads the ball in the net past Missouri State's Harry Townsend (1) and Javier Martin gil (2) for the Bluejays' second goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players and fans celebrate the game-winning goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton law students Adrian Pascotto, left, and Stephanie Oliver celebrate the Bluejays' game-winning goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Alejandro Maillet (17) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Missouri State's Harry Townsend (1) makes a save in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) talks with an official as teammate Jake Ashford (25) comes to pull him back in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Missouri State's Kian Yari (8) stretches out for the ball as Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) comes up in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Giorgio Probo (27) controls the ball between Missouri State's Adrian Barosen (16) and Kian Yari (8) in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Missouri State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jake Ashford (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the Bluejays' first goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Missouri State's Aadne Bruseth (7) controls the ball as Creighton's Callum Watson (14) runs up behind him in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans watch the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ben Foulks (15) controls the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Paul Kruse (1) makes a save in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Callum Watson (14) moves with the ball between Missouri State's Lorenzo Dentale (6), Aadne Bruseth (7) and Ollie Bate (18) in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) celebrates his team's victory following the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
