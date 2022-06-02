Creighton's Dylan Tebrake and Alan Roden collect postseason baseball honors

Creighton's Dylan Tebrake and Alan Roden continued to collect postseason baseball honors Thursday.

Tebrake was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, while Roden was on the third team. The third team also included Kansas State's Dylan Phillips, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate.

Tebrake, a right-hander who was named the Big East pitcher of the year the past two seasons, went 8-2 this season with 115 strikeouts in 93 innings. He also finished with a 2.71 ERA in his 17 starts, while opponents batted .211.

Roden, who was the Big East co-player of the year, finished his sophomore season on a 33-game on-base streak. He led Creighton's offense with a .387 average, 75 hits and 25 doubles. He finished with more stolen bases (9) than strikeouts (8), and he also scored 48 runs and drove in 46.​

Tebrake and Roden helped Creighton finish the season 31-18 and was runner-up in the Big East regular season.

Phillips led Kansas State with 13 home runs and 44 RBI while batting .283.

