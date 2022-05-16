Creighton's Dylan Tebrake named Big East pitcher of the week

Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake was named the Big East pitcher of the week after setting a single-game program record for strikeouts.
Tebrake struck out 15 Butler batters in Friday's 3-1 win. He finished with a three-hitter and walked one.
For the season, the right-hander is 7-2 with a 2.73 ERA and 99 strikeouts.
Creighton begins its final series of the regular season at 2 p.m. Thursday at Villanova.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2022
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.