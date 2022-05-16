 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Creighton's Dylan Tebrake named Big East pitcher of the week

Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake was named the Big East pitcher of the week after setting a single-game program record for strikeouts.

Tebrake struck out 15 Butler batters in Friday's 3-1 win. He finished with a three-hitter and walked one.

For the season, the right-hander is 7-2 with a 2.73 ERA and 99 strikeouts.

Creighton begins its final series of the regular season at 2 p.m. Thursday at Villanova.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com

