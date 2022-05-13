Creighton's Dylan Tebrake sets school record with 15 strikeouts in win over Butler

A week after setting a career high for strikeouts, Creighton ace Dylan Tebrake topped that mark Friday at Schwab Field.

The right-hander set the program's single-game record with 15 strikeouts as the Bluejays beat Butler 3-1, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Tebrake threw 117 pitches, allowing three hits, one walk and a lone run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly.

Last year's Big East pitcher of the year struck out the side in the first inning and would strikeout multiple Bulldogs in six innings. He finished by retiring 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, striking out the last two.

Tebrake (7-2) struck out a then-career best 13 last weekend at Connecticut in a 3-1 loss.

Creighton never trailed as Alan Roden's RBI double gave the Jays (26-16, 11-5 Big East) a 1-0 lead in the first. Then in the sixth, Jared Wegner broke the 1-1 tie with a two-run double down the left-field line that scored Roden and Hogan Helligso.

The Jays remain in second place in the Big East behind UConn. The teams play the second game of the three-game series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Butler (18-31-1, 2-13-1) 010 000 000—1 3 0

Creighton (26-16, 11-5) 100 002 00x—3 5 0

W: Tebrake, 7-2. L: Vega, 0-1. 2B: BU, Jones. CU, Roden, Wegner, Helligso. 3B: CU, Hess